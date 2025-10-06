France’s new Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu resigns

French President Emmanuel Macron accepts resignation of newly appointed prime minister following criticism over cabinet lineup.

Click here to share on social media

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has stepped down just weeks after taking office, further deepening the country’s political crisis.

The French presidency said in a statement on Monday that President Emmanuel Macron has accepted his close ally’s resignation.

Nearly a month after his appointment, Lecornu had named his ministers on Sunday evening.

The cabinet had been set to hold its first meeting on Monday afternoon, but its lineup angered both opponents and allies alike.

Lecornu, a former defence minister, was Macron’s fifth prime minister in two years.

More to come…