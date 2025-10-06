DEVELOPING STORY,
News|Politics

France’s new Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu resigns

French President Emmanuel Macron accepts resignation of newly appointed prime minister following criticism over cabinet lineup.

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu delivers a statement at the Hotel Matignon in Paris, on October 3, 2025, before a round of consultations with political parties ahead of the announcement of the new government
Sebastien Lecornu had been appointed prime minister last month [File: Alain Jocard/Pool via Reuters]
Published On 6 Oct 2025

Save

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has stepped down just weeks after taking office, further deepening the country’s political crisis.

The French presidency said in a statement on Monday that President Emmanuel Macron has accepted his close ally’s resignation.

Nearly a month after his appointment, Lecornu had named his ministers on Sunday evening.

The cabinet had been set to hold its first meeting on Monday afternoon, but its lineup angered both opponents and allies alike.

Lecornu, a former defence minister, was Macron’s fifth prime minister in two years.

More to come…

Advertisement