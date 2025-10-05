Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,319
Here are the key events from day 1,319 of Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Here is how things stand on Sunday, October 5, 2025:
Fighting
-
One person was killed and about 30 others injured after two Russian drones struck trains at a station in Ukraine’s northern Sumy region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of “terrorism”, while Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Moscow deliberately targeted civilians during the attack.
-
French photojournalist Antoni Lallican was killed, while his Ukrainian colleague Hryhory Ivanchenko was injured after a Russian drone attack struck the town of Druzhkivka in the Donbas region, one of the front lines of the three-and-a-half-year war, the Ukrainian military said.
-
Russia has launched its most significant attack on Ukraine’s main gas production facilities in Kharkiv and Poltava regions, launching 35 missiles and 60 drones, according to Naftogaz CEO Sergii Koretskyi. The attack came as Ukraine prepares for a new heating season.
Regional security
- Danish Defence Intelligence Service director, Thomas Ahrenkiel, has accused Russia of risking unintended escalation, with its warships repeatedly sailing on collision courses with Danish naval vessels, aiming weapons and disrupting navigation systems in Denmark’s straits that connect the Baltic Sea to the North Sea.
- Germany’s Bild newspaper is reporting that drones have been spotted at airports and military installations across Germany over two days. The second drone sighting in two days has forced dozens of flights to be diverted or cancelled at Munich airport, although operations have resumed with delays by Saturday morning.
Politics and diplomacy
-
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi has called on Russia and Ukraine to show the “political will” required to keep the area around the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant safe to allow the external power line to be reconnected to the facility. The facility has been cut off from external power since September 23, making it more complicated to cool the reactors, while compromising nuclear safety.
- A senior Ukrainian intelligence official has accused China of passing on satellite intelligence to Russia to enable Moscow to better launch missile strikes inside Ukraine. Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Agency official Oleh Alexandrov told the state Ukrinform news agency that “there is evidence of high-level cooperation” between Moscow and Beijing in conducting satellite reconnaissance.
- The International Civil Aviation Organization has rebuked Russia for disturbances to critical satellite navigation systems that they say violate international rules, as the United Nations aviation agency’s assembly concluded in Canada. Estonia and Finland have accused Russia of jamming GPS navigation devices in the region’s airspace, charges that Moscow has denied.