News|Russia-Ukraine war

Poland deploys air defences as Russia launches new strikes on Ukraine

Warsaw says ground-based air defence, radar reconnaissance systems also brought to the ‘highest state of readiness’.

epa12315708 German military personel inspect the area of a meeting between Polish and German Air Force inspectors at the 23rd Tactical Air Base in Minsk Mazowiecki, Poland 21 August 2025. Germany’s Luftwaffe sent five Eurofighter EF-2000 Typhoon jets to Poland to support Polish air defences. EPA/Leszek Szymanski POLAND OUT
The latest deployment of Polish and allied aircraft on Sunday comes as the transatlantic security bloc NATO is stepping up its air patrols in response to suspected Russian airspace incursions and drone sightings in several member states [File: Leszek Szymanski/EPA]

By Ted Regencia

Published On 5 Oct 2025

Save

Polish and allied air defences have been deployed to secure the country’s airspace, its military said, as Russia launched new deadly air strikes on neighbouring Ukraine.

The latest deployment on Sunday comes as the transatlantic security bloc NATO steps up its air patrols across the region in response to suspected Russian airspace incursions and drone sightings in several member states.

Recommended Stories

list of 3 itemsend of list

“Polish and allied aircraft are operating in our airspace, while ground-based air defence and radar reconnaissance systems have been brought to the highest state of readiness,” Poland’s operational command said in a post on X early on Sunday.

“These actions are preventive in nature and are aimed at securing the airspace and protecting citizens, especially in areas adjacent to the threatened region,” the statement added.

The Polish military said it is monitoring the current situation, stating that its forces under its command “remain fully prepared for immediate response”.

Poland shares an estimated 530km (329 miles) with Ukraine.

As of 02:10 GMT, all of Ukraine was under air raid alerts following Ukrainian Air Force warnings of Russian missile and drone attacks.

In a statement posted on Telegram, Ivan Fedorov, head of the southeastern Zapoprizhia region, said that a Russian “combined strike” killed a woman and wounded six other people, including a 16-year-old girl.

In late September, Poland was forced to briefly close part of its airspace southeast of the capital, Warsaw, after Russia launched a major attack across Ukraine.

Earlier that month, Polish and NATO forces also intercepted Russian drones which entered Poland’s airspace, marking their first direct military engagement with Moscow since the Kremlin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in 2022.

Advertisement

On Sunday, NATO member Lithuania reopened its main airport after shutting it for hours following sightings of a “series of balloons” in its airspace.

Airports in Germany, Denmark, Norway and Poland have also recently suspended flights due to unidentified drones, while Romania and Estonia have pointed the finger at Russia, which has dismissed the allegations.

Advertisement