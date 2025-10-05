Georgia PM says storming of presidential palace aimed at overthrowing gov’t

Irakli Kobakhidze calls on EU ambassador to condemn Tbilisi protests, saying he bears ‘special responsibility’ for the unrest.

Georgia’s prime minister says protesters who tried to storm the presidential palace were trying to overthrow the government as he accuses the European Union of meddling in his country’s politics.

Irakli Kobakhidze said on Sunday that the demonstrators aimed to “overthrow the constitutional order” and added that EU Ambassador Pawel Herczynski, whom he accused of supporting the rally, bore “special responsibility” and called on him to “distance himself and strictly condemn everything that is happening on the streets of Tbilisi”, the Georgian news agency Interpress reported.

Georgian riot police used pepper spray and water cannon on Saturday to drive demonstrators away from the presidential palace in Tbilisi’s city centre and detained five activists as the opposition staged a large demonstration on a day of local elections.

Georgia’s Ministry of Labour, Health and Social Affairs said 21 security personnel and six protesters were injured in the confrontations, according to local media.

Kobakhidze said nearly 7,000 people participated in the protest in the capital of the South Caucasus country of 3.7 million people.

“They moved to action, began the overthrow attempt. It failed, and then they started distancing themselves from it,” Kobakhidze said. “No one will escape responsibility. This includes political responsibility.”

The protests erupted as the ruling Georgian Dream party, which critics said is close to Russia, won majorities in all municipalities, claiming 80 percent of the vote. Former AC Milan footballer Kakha Kaladze retained the mayorship of the capital city.

Opposition groups boycotted the poll and rallied supporters for a “peaceful revolution” against the Georgian Dream party. Thousands massed in Freedom Square and Rustaveli Avenue in central Tbilisi, waving Georgian and EU flags in what organisers characterised as an act of resistance, before some protesters blocked adjacent streets, started fires and confronted the riot police.

Senior Georgian Dream party officials have repeatedly denied Kremlin links. In an opinion piece for Euronews last week, Kobakhidze said the country’s aspiration to join the EU was “steady and irreversible”.

“Georgia’s path is European, peaceful, and principled. We are doing our part. We remain steadfast in reform, committed to our obligations, and focused on delivering results,” Kobakhidze wrote.

The country has been locked in a political crisis since October last year when Georgian Dream won parliamentary elections, which the opposition alleged were “rigged”. Georgia’s pro-Western president, Salome Zourabichvili, said at the time: “This was a total rigging, a total robbery of your votes,” adding that the country had been swept up in a “Russian special operation”.

Opposition figures have been organising protests since then, prompting strong responses from the government, with police frequently clashing with the demonstrators and making many arrests.

The Georgian Dream party was founded by billionaire businessman and former Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili, Georgia’s wealthiest person. The United States imposed sanctions on Ivanishvili at the end of 2024 for undermining the “democratic and Euro-Atlantic future of Georgia for the benefit of the Russian Federation”, said then-US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.