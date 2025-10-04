World reacts to Hamas’s response to Trump’s Gaza plan

Global reactions, including from key mediators, to Hamas’s partial acceptance of United States President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan to end Israel’s war on Gaza, have been tinged with hope as the prospect of halting the two-year genocidal assault appears within reach.

Late on Friday, the Palestinian group said that it was ready to release all remaining captives and hand over power to other Palestinians, but other elements of the proposal needed further negotiations.

Israeli media reported on Saturday that Trump’s demand after Hamas responded that Israel “immediately stop bombing Gaza” and his insistence that Hamas is ready for “lasting peace” were received with “shock” by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu’s office later announced that the military was “preparing for the immediate implementation of the first stage of the Trump plan for the release of all the hostages”.

His office added it will continue to work in cooperation with the US president to end the war “in accordance with the principles set out by Israel”, indicating it may not accept changes to the original White House plan.

Some major sticking points remain. Hamas made no mention of disarming – a key demand from Israel, which was included in Trump’s plan.

Below is what some countries around the world have said:

Qatar

The Gulf nation, which has been central to negotiations on Gaza, has welcomed Hamas’s announcement “of its agreement to President Trump’s plan, and its readiness to release all hostages as part of the exchange framework outlined in the plan”.

Advertisement

“We also affirm our support for the statements made by the President calling for an immediate ceasefire to facilitate the safe and swift release of hostages, and to achieve rapid results that would put an end to the bloodshed of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari said on X.

Egypt

Another key player, Egypt, said it hoped for a “positive development” and that it would work with Arab states, the US and European countries to reach a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

Turkiye

The Turkish foreign ministry said the Palestinian group’s response “provides an opportunity for the immediate establishment of a ceasefire in Gaza”.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad

The PIJ says Hamas’s statement expresses the position of other Palestinian groups. The PIJ “participated responsibly in the consultations that led to this decision”, a brief statement on Telegram said.

United Nations

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was encouraged by the Hamas statement and urged parties to “seize the opportunity to bring the tragic conflict in Gaza to an end”, according to spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

India

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised Trump’s “leadership” in his peace efforts in Gaza that have made “decisive progress”. In a post on social media, Modi tagged the US President’s X accounts, saying: “Indications of the release of hostages mark a significant step forward. India will continue to strongly support all efforts towards a durable and just peace.”

Malaysia

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim offered a more cautionary tone: “The peace plan presented by the United States is not perfect, and we even disagree with much of it. However, our current priority is to save the lives of the Palestinian people,” he said, adding that the endorsement by Arab and Islamic countries “is not a sign of agreement with everything outlined in that plan, but a collective step to halt the bloodshed, reject expulsion and give the people of Gaza the opportunity to return to their homeland”. “The release of all hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza are within reach!”

France

President Emmanuel Macron wrote on X, joining a chorus of hopeful European reactions to Hamas’s response. “The release of all hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza are within reach! Hamas’ commitment must be followed up without delay. We now have the opportunity to make decisive progress towards peace. France will play its full part in line with its efforts at the United Nations, alongside the United States, Israelis and Palestinians, and all of its international partners. I would like to thank President @realDonaldTrump and his team for their commitment to peace.”

Advertisement

Germany

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said the plan represented “the best chance for peace” in the conflict and that Germany “fully supports” Trump’s “call upon both sides”.

United Kingdom

Britain’s Keir Starmer called Hamas’s acceptance “a significant step forwards” and urged all sides “to implement the agreement without delay”.