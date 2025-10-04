Russian ‘savage’ attack on passenger train in Ukraine’s Sumy injures 30

Click here to share on social media

A Russian strike has hit a train station in Ukraine’s northern Sumy region, injuring at least 30 people, as Moscow continues its near-daily targeting of Ukraine’s railway infrastructure.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the casualties on Saturday, calling the strike on Shostka station in Sumy “savage”.

“The Russians could not have been unaware that they were striking civilians,” added Zelenskyy.

The site is around 50 kilometres (30 miles) from the Russian border.

Earlier, regional governor Oleh Hryhorov said the Russian attack had targeted the railway station in the Shostka community, and that a train heading to Kyiv had been hit.

In a message on Telegram, the acting mayor of Sumy, Artem Kobzar, said: “There are injured passengers. Rescuers, medics, and all emergency services are working at the scene.”

Hryhorov posted a picture of a burning passenger carriage at the scene.

Moscow has stepped up its air attack campaign on Ukraine’s railway infrastructure, hitting it almost every day over the past two months.

The attack on the train comes a day after Russia launched its biggest overnight air attacks on several regions of Ukraine, particularly emergency infrastructure for power grids and gas sites, raising concerns about the country’s energy supplies as winter looms again for the war’s fourth year.

A statement by the country’s Ministry of Energy said on Telegram that the attack comprised missiles and drones, and that rescuers and energy workers were working to eliminate the consequences of the attacks and stabilise the situation as soon as possible.

The overnight strikes cut off power to some 50,000 households in the northern Chernigiv region.

Ukraine’s army on Saturday also claimed to have struck a major oil refinery in Russia’s northwestern Leningrad region.

Kyiv has vowed to increase its own long-range drone attacks on Russian energy sites, in what it calls fair retribution for Russia’s daily attacks on its cities and power grid.