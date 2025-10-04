Russian attack hits passenger train in Ukraine’s Sumy, causing casualties

No figure has been given for the number of casualties in Moscow’s latest attack on Ukraine’s railway infrastructure.

A Russian strike has hit a passenger train in Ukraine’s northern Sumy region, resulting in casualties among the passengers, as Moscow continues its near-daily targeting of Ukraine’s railway infrastructure.

Regional governor Oleh Hryhorov said on Saturday that the Russian attack had targeted a railway station in the Shostka community, and that a train heading to Kyiv had been hit.

In a message on Telegram, the acting mayor of Sumy Artem Kobzar said: “There are injured passengers. Rescuers, medics, and all emergency services are working at the scene.”

No figure was given for the number of casualties, but Hryhorov posted a picture of a burning passenger carriage at the scene.

The attack on the train comes a day after Russia launched its biggest overnight air attacks on several regions of Ukraine, particularly emergency infrastructure for power grids and gas sites, raising concerns about the country’s energy supplies as winter looms again for the war’s fourth year.

A statement by the country’s Ministry of Energy said on Telegram that the attack comprised missiles and drones, and that rescuers and energy workers were working to eliminate the consequences of the attacks and stabilise the situation as soon as possible.

Moscow has stepped up its air attack campaign on Ukraine’s railway infrastructure, hitting it almost every day over the past two months.