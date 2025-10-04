Police fire water cannon at Georgia protesters near presidential palace

Georgian riot police have deployed water cannon, pepper spray and tear gas to disperse protesters who tried to storm the presidential palace in Tbilisi during municipal elections.

The clashes took place on Saturday after opposition groups, who had boycotted the vote, called for a “peaceful revolution” against the governing Georgian Dream (GD) party, accusing it of authoritarianism and adopting pro-Russia policies.

Thousands of people gathered in Freedom Square and Rustaveli Avenue waving Georgian and EU flags in what organisers said was a show of defiance against GD. Some later barricaded nearby streets, lit fires and clashed with riot police.

In the evening, a group of demonstrators moved towards the palace and attempted to break through the fence, according to witnesses.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs later declared the rally unlawful, saying it had “exceeded the norms set by law.” Police then pushed protesters back with force.

“Today is the outcome of a deep crisis which is absolutely formed by our pro-Russian and authoritarian government,” protester Davit Mzhavanadze told local media, according to a report carried by Reuters. “I think this protest will continue until these demands will be responded to properly from our government.”

The governing GD, which announced it had won control in every municipality across the country of 3.7 million, rejected accusations of vote-rigging. The party, founded by billionaire and former Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili, denies being pro-Moscow. It says it seeks EU membership while maintaining stability with Russia.

Georgia, once seen as one of the most pro-Western states to emerge after the Soviet Union’s collapse, has seen its ties with Europe and the United States deteriorate since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The government froze accession talks with the European Union following last year’s disputed parliamentary election, sparking months of demonstrations.

Saturday’s confrontation was the most serious flare-up in months after earlier protests had lost momentum. Authorities had warned in advance that they would respond firmly to any attempt at what they described as a push for “revolution”.