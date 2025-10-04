Japan’s LDP elects Takaichi as new leader, likely to be first female PM

Sanae Takaichi has been elected to lead Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), and is therefore likely become the next prime minister, the first female to lead the nation in its history.

Takaichi beat Shinjiro Koizumi, the son of former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, in a run-off vote on Saturday after none of the five candidates won a majority in the first round of voting.

A former economic security minister, Takaichi, 64, skews towards the right-wing flank of the LDP.

A vote in parliament to choose the next prime minister is expected to be held on Oct. 15.

Takaichi is expected to replace Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba since the LDP remains the largest in parliament. However, following the recent elections, the LDP-led coalition no longer holds majorities in either chamber and will require cooperation from opposition lawmakers to govern effectively.

More to come…