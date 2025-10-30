Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,344
Here are the key events from day 1,344 of Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Published On 30 Oct 2025
Here is how things stand on Thursday, October 30, 2025:
Fighting
- At least one person has been killed and 13 injured in an overnight Russian attack on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia. “Among the injured are six children – three girls and three boys. The children are between three and six years old. All are receiving the necessary medical care,” the regional head said.
- Local authorities reported that there was a strike on a dormitory in Zaporizhzhia, where several floors were destroyed. Several fires were set off in residential buildings. Infrastructure facilities were also affected, according to officials.
- Sirens were activated overnight across all Ukrainian regions, according to the Ukrainian Air Force, with Russian forces firing drones, supersonic and ballistic missiles.
- Ukraine restricted power supply across all regions after Russia’s massive attack on energy infrastructure, its energy minister said. “During the night, Ukraine’s energy system suffered another massive combined attack with missiles and drones. The strike caused new damage to the energy infrastructure,” Svitlana Hrynchuk said in a statement.
- A Russian strike on a children’s hospital in Kherson in southern Ukraine wounded at least nine people on Wednesday, authorities have said.
- Four children were injured in Russia’s strike on the medical facility, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described as a “deliberate” attack that shows Moscow does not want peace.
- Ukraine’s General Staff said on Telegram that its forces had struck Russia’s Mariysky refinery in the Mari El region, another in the village of Novospasskoye in the Ulyanovsk region, and a gas plant in the town of Budyonnovsk in the southern Stavropol region.
Diplomacy
- United States President Donald Trump said after his meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in South Korea that “Ukraine came up very strongly. We talked about it for a long time, and we’re both going to work together to see if we can get something done.”
Sanctions
- New Zealand’s Foreign Minister Winston Peters has said that New Zealand is sanctioning a further 65 shadow fleet vessels and actors from Belarus, Iran and North Korea involved in refining and transporting Russian oil, and in facilitating oil-related payments.
- “These actors are part of a broader network enabling the trade in Russian oil, undermining global efforts to curtail funding for Russia’s illegal war,” Peters said. “By targeting the oil supply chain, New Zealand is acting decisively in support of international efforts to bring Russia to the negotiating table.”