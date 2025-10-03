Hamas says it agrees to parts of Trump’s Gaza plan but seeks more talks

Hamas says that it accepts several parts of US President Donald Trump’s plan for a ceasefire in Israel’s nearly two-year war on Gaza, but that some elements require further negotiations.

Hamas handed over its response to Trump’s 20-point plan for a ceasefire on Friday, an informed source told Al Jazeera, hours after Trump gave the group until Sunday to respond to the proposal.

In a statement, the Palestinian group announced that it has agreed “to release all occupation captives – both living and the remains – according to the exchange formula outlined in President Trump’s proposal, with the provision of field conditions necessary for the exchange.”

It added that it was ready to “immediately enter negotiations through mediators to discuss the details” of the exchange.

The group also said it was ready to “hand over the administration of the Gaza Strip to a Palestinian body of independents (technocrats) based on Palestinian national consensus and with Arab and Islamic support”.

But it said aspects of the proposal touching on “the future of the Gaza Strip and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people” should be decided on the basis of a “unanimous national position and relevant international laws and resolutions”.

Al Jazeera correspondent Ali Hashem said that the statement opened “a window for negotiations”. “Within the coming 48 hours, there is possibility for a lot of exchange,” he said.

Hashem said Hamas may have reservations about proposals for an international transitional body headed up by former United Kingdom Prime Minister Tony Blair that would oversee the governance of post-war Gaza.

The plan provides no path for eventual reunification with the Israeli-occupied West Bank in a future Palestinian state.

“Probably they have a lot of reservations on this because in a way it isolates Gaza from the whole Palestinian cause. They do not want to see Gaza isolated from the bigger picture,” said Hashem.

He signalled that “most of most of the Arab and Islamic countries said that the paper they signed [up] to is different from the one that President Trump announced”. Hamas’ reservations might, he said, “align with the Arab and Islamic position”.

The armed group also said it appreciated “the Arab, Islamic, and international efforts, as well as those of US President Donald Trump” to resolve the conflict.

“Hamas showed a lot of positivity here by accepting the spirit of the paper and praising President Trump’s initiative. In this way, they are showing that they are ready to extend their hand,” he said.

“However, they have reservations, they have some points that they want to clarifications over, and the ball now is in President Trump’s court.”

More to come…