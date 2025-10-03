Church of England names first female archbishop of Canterbury

The Church of England has named Sarah Mullally as the next archbishop of Canterbury, the first woman to be appointed to the Church’s most senior office.

Mullally, 63, will become the spiritual head of 85 million Anglicans globally, and like her predecessors will face a Communion divided over several issues, including the role of women in the Church and the acceptance of same-sex couples.

Mullally replaces Justin Welby, who resigned due to a child abuse cover-up scandal last year.

The new archbishop addressed congregants for the first time at Canterbury Cathedral on Friday and spoke of the hope she saw in the world despite uncertain times.

Mullally said her first calling is to follow Christ and spread his message, but she also used her speech to address issues in the United Kingdom, including migration and the deadly attack on a synagogue in Manchester on Thursday, which killed two people.

“We are witnessing hatred that rises up through fractures across our communities,” Mullally said.

“I know that the God who is with us draws near to those who suffer. We then, as a Church, have a responsibility to be a people who stand with the Jewish community against antisemitism in all its forms. Hatred and racism of any kind cannot be allowed to tear us apart,” she added.

Immediate criticism

Mullally’s appointment drew criticism from conservative Anglican churches in Africa on account of her gender.

The Global Anglican Future Conference, which includes bishops from Nigeria, Rwanda and Uganda, said the appointment of Mullally would further split the Church because she “promoted unbiblical and revisionist teachings regarding marriage and sexual morality.”

“Though there are some who will welcome the decision to appoint Bishop Mullally as the first female Archbishop of Canterbury, the majority of the Anglican Communion still believes that the Bible requires a male-only episcopacy,” the Reverend Laurent Mbanda said in a statement for the group.

The Church of England’s evangelical wing called for a stop to what it referred to as a drift away from scripture.

Mullally, who has been bishop of London since 2018, has previously championed blessings for same-sex couples.

The Vatican congratulated Mullally and wished her well. King Charles III approved Mullally’s nomination and offered his congratulations.

She will officially become the archbishop of Canterbury at a ceremony in Canterbury Cathedral in January 2026.