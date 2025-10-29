Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,343
Here are the key events from day 1,343 of Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Published On 29 Oct 2025
Here is how things stand on Wednesday, October 29, 2025:
Fighting
- Russia launched 396 attacks on 15 settlements in Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhia region, killing one person and injuring three others, Governor Ivan Fedorov said on Tuesday.
- Russian forces also launched drone attacks, air strikes and artillery shelling across Ukraine’s Kherson region, killing one person and wounding six, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Tuesday.
- A woman who was wounded in a Russian attack on the Kherson region on Monday died as a result of her injuries, Prokudin added.
- The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said on national television that only 561 residents remain in the city of Kupiansk, in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, as of midday on Tuesday. Thousands of people have been evacuated from the city, which had a population of more than 26,000 prior to the war, as Russian forces advanced.
- Ukrainian attacks killed an 85-year-old woman in the Russian-occupied part of Ukraine’s Kherson, according to a local official.
- The Russian-installed Governor of Kherson, Vladimir Saldo, said that Ukrainian attacks on power lines and substations in the region had left 5,800 people without electricity.
- In Russia, Ukrainian forces sent drones towards Moscow for a third consecutive night, disrupting air traffic around the Russian capital, authorities there said late on Tuesday.
- Ukrainian forces killed a person in the Russian border region of Bryansk, according to a local official.
- Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Rodion Miroshnik told the TASS state news agency that Ukrainian attacks on Russian regions in the past week killed nearly 20 people, including a child.
- Russian forces shot down 124 Ukrainian drones in a 24-hour period, TASS reported, citing the Russian Ministry of Defence.
Politics and Diplomacy
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that Kyiv was ready for peace talks with Russia, but it would not cede more territory as Moscow has demanded.
- He also said that Ukrainian and European officials would meet at the end of the week to discuss the details of a ceasefire plan.
- “It is not a plan to end the war. First of all, a ceasefire is needed,” Zelenskyy said. “This is a plan to begin diplomacy… Our advisers will meet in the coming days; we agreed on Friday or Saturday. They will discuss the details of this plan.”
- The Ukrainian leader also urged United States President Donald Trump to pressure Chinese leader Xi Jinping to end his support for Russia when the two leaders meet later this week.
- He added that Ukraine needs European financial support to continue its defence against Russian forces for another two or three years.
- Germany’s economy minister, Katherina Reiche, told Reuters that the US government has provided written assurances that the German business of Russia’s Rosneft company would be exempt from new oil sanctions because the assets are no longer under Russian control.
- Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin acknowledges Trump’s statements urging other countries to stop buying Russian oil, but that Russia’s partners will make their own decisions on whether to continue buying its energy products.
- Peskov also claimed that Russia cannot assess the status of peace negotiations with Ukraine because Kyiv has put them on hold, and is unwilling to answer questions posed by Russia.
- Many Indian refiners have paused new orders for Russian oil since the US’s latest sanctions on Moscow, according to Reuters, but the state-run Indian Oil said it would not stop buying Russian oil as long as it is complying with sanctions.
- “Russian crude is not sanctioned. It is the entities and the shipping lines which have got sanctions,” Anuj Jain, Indian Oil’s finance director, said. “Today, if somebody comes to me with a non-sanctioned entity, and the cap is being complied with, and the shipping is OK, then I will continue to buy it,” he said.
- The Indian state-owned warplane maker Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd said on Tuesday that it signed an initial agreement to build civil commuter aircraft with the United Aircraft Corporation, a Russian aerospace firm subject to Western sanctions.
Weapons
- Zelenskyy said that Ukraine, which has significantly increased its production of weapons during the war, is planning to begin controlled exports of arms from next month.
- US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker told Bloomberg that he expects $12bn to $15bn dollars will be raised to buy weapons for Ukraine into 2026.
- “It’s going to be US weapons… And I think this is another example of Europe stepping up, of our NATO allies here on the continent, stepping up and supporting Ukraine,” he said, referring to the Trump administration’s move towards ensuring European countries buy US weapons to support Ukraine, rather than the US government providing them.
