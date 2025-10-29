News|Drugs

Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro raises death toll from police raid to 132

Rio state’s Governor Claudio Castro put the death toll at around 60 on Wednesday, but warned that the real figure was likely higher.

Mourners react as people gather around bodies, the day after a deadly police operation against drug trafficking in the Penha favela, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, October 29, 2025 [Ricardo Moraes/Reuters]

Published On 29 Oct 2025

Rio de Janeiro’s state public defender’s office has said that 132 people were killed in Tuesday’s bloody police raids on the city’s drug traffickers, more than double the current official toll.

“The most recent update is 132 dead,” the public body, which provides legal assistance to the poor, said on Wednesday.

Mourners gathered in the streets of Rio de Janeiro near where the operation took place as bodies were laid on the road.

Rio state’s Governor Claudio Castro put the death toll at around 60 on Wednesday, but warned that the real figure was likely higher as more bodies were being taken to a morgue, where the dead were being counted.

