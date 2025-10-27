Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,341
Here are the key events from day 1,341 of Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Published On 27 Oct 2025
Here is how things stand on Monday, October 27, 2025:
Fighting
- Russian drone attacks on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, early on Sunday killed at least three people and wounded 29 others, according to Ukrainian Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.
- The wounded included seven children, Klymenko said.
- Russian attacks also killed a 63-year-old man in the southeastern Zaporizhia region on Sunday and one person in the eastern Kharkiv region on Saturday night, the Kyiv Independent reported on Sunday, citing local officials.
- Russian attacks killed one person in Ukraine’s Donetsk region on Sunday and four others on Saturday, Governor Vadym Filashkin said in posts on Telegram.
- A Ukrainian attack on Russian-occupied Donetsk in eastern Ukraine killed two people in the city’s Leninsky district, Russian state TASS news agency reported early on Monday, citing emergency services.
- Another Ukrainian attack on the Russian-occupied Kherson region killed one person, TASS reported, citing local officials.
- Another Ukrainian attack on the Russian-occupied Donetsk region early on Sunday morning killed at least three people in the Yasynuvata region, TASS reported.
- In Russia, Ukrainian drone attacks on the capital, Moscow, forced the closure of the city’s four airports early on Monday, with Russian air defences downing 28 drones over a five-hour period, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.
- Ukrainian attacks on Sunday also killed one person in Russia’s Belgorod region.
- Russian forces shot down 281 Ukrainian drones and two guided bombs in a 24-hour period, the Russian Ministry of Defence reported, accorded to TASS.
- Ukraine’s General Staff said its forces regained control of two settlements in the Donetsk region – Kucheriv Yar and Sukhetske – over the past 10 days.
Weapons
- Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow successfully tested its nuclear-powered Burevestnik cruise missile, a nuclear-capable weapon that he said can pierce any defence shield, and will move towards deploying the weapon.
- “It is a unique ware, which nobody else in the world has,” Putin said in remarks released by the Kremlin on Sunday.
- The missile travelled 14,000km (8,700 miles) and was in the air for about 15 hours, Russian General Valery Gerasimov, chief of the general staff of Russia’s armed forces, told Putin in the joint remarks released on Sunday.
- Kirill Dmitriev, a top Putin aide who was in the United States when the video was published, said his delegation informed US officials of the “successful testing” of the Burevestnik, which he said was an “absolutely new class” of weapon.
Politics and diplomacy
- Slovakia will not take part in any European Union programme aimed at financing military help for Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s invasion, Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Sunday.
- “I refuse to allow Slovakia to take part in any financial scheme aimed at helping Ukraine manage the war and military spending,” he said.
- North Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs Choe Son Hui will visit Russia from October 26 to 28, Russia’s RIA state news agency reported on Sunday, citing Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Regional security
- NATO member Lithuania closed the Vilnius airport and the Belarus border crossings on Sunday after several objects, identified as likely helium balloons, entered its airspace, the National Crisis Management Centre said. The incursion marked the fourth such incident this week.
- It is also the latest in a series of drone incidents and airspace violations that have prompted fears that Russia is testing NATO.