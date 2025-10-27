Milei’s party wins big in high-stakes Argentina polls, early results show

La Libertad Avanza gets most votes nationally, as well as in the Buenos Aires province, early results and media tallies show.

Argentinian President Javier Milei’s party has pulled off a stunning win in Sunday’s legislative elections, according to early results, in a move that boosts his ability to continue his economic overhaul of the country.

The president’s party, La Libertad Avanza, scored 41.5 percent of the vote in Buenos Aires province, compared with 40.8 percent for the opposition Peronist coalition, according to official results.

The province has long been a political stronghold for the Peronists, marking a dramatic political shift.

Nationwide, La Libertad Avanza won 40.84 percent ​​of the votes in elections for the lower house of Congress, according to tallies in local media using numbers from electoral authorities.

The results widely reported also showed that his party won six of the eight provinces that voted to renew a third of the Senate.

In Sunday’s elections, Argentinians voted on nearly half the seats in the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of Congress, and for a third of those in the upper house, the Senate.

Milei was aiming to boost his small minority in Congress and maintain the support of United States President Donald Trump, whose administration recently provided Argentina with a hefty financial bailout, but has threatened to pull away if the incumbent leader did not do well.

More soon…