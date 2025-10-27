Incumbent President Ouattara declared winner of Ivory Coast election

In power since 2011, 83-year-old Alassane Ouattara secures fourth term in vote that excluded two main rivals.

President Alassane Ouattara has won re-election in the Ivory Coast’s presidential vote, according to provisional results.

The country’s Independent Electoral Commission announced on Monday that the 83-year-old incumbent had won a fourth term with 89.77 percent of the ballots cast.

Nearly nine million Ivorians were eligible to vote on Saturday in a race that excluded Ouattara’s top rivals. Ex-President Laurent Gbagbo was barred over a criminal conviction, and former Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam was disqualified for acquiring French citizenship.

The remaining four candidates were not seen as viable contenders, as they lacked backing from a major political party and significant financial resources.

One of them, former Commerce Minister Jean-Louis Billon, on Sunday had congratulated Ouattara after early partial results showed the latter with a strong lead nationwide.

More to follow.