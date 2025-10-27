Cameroon’s President Paul Biya declared election winner

Cameroon’s President Paul Biya, who has led the country since 1982, has won a re-election, according to official results.

The Constitutional Council said on Monday the 92-year-old incumbent had secured 53.66 percent of the vote in the October 12 election. Opposition candidate Issa Tchiroma received 35.19 percent, it added.

Tchiroma, a former government spokesperson and minister in his late 70s, had claimed victory days before the announcement, citing results he said were collated by his party. Biya dismissed the claim.

On Sunday, at least four people were killed in Cameroon’s largest city, Douala, as security forces clashed with protesters when opposition supporters rallied to demand credible results.

