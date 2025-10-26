Two suspects from Louvre jewellery heist arrested by French police: Reports

French authorities have detained two men in connection to the recent theft of precious jewellery from the world-renowned Louvre museum in Paris, according to local media reports.

One of the suspects was apprehended around 10 pm (20:00 GMT) on Saturday at Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport as he was about to board a plane abroad, French media Le Parisien and Paris Match reported on Sunday, and the second was arrested not long after in the Paris region, according to Le Parisien.

The Louvre Museum in the French capital closed one week ago after a group of intruders successfully stole eight pieces of priceless jewellery in a quick-hit four-minute heist that rocked the world’s most-visited museum and was followed raptly around the globe.

An intensive manhunt for the thieves has been ongoing.

Police initially cordoned off the museum – famously home to Leonardo da Vinci’s painting Mona Lisa – with tape and as armed soldiers patrolled its iconic glass pyramid entrance.

More to come…