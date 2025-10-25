Thailand’s Queen Mother Sirikit dead at 93: Royal Palace

Former Queen Sirikit, mother of Thailand’s current King Maha Vajiralongkorn, passed away on Friday night, the palace said.

Thailand’s former Queen Sirikit, the mother of the current Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn and wife of the nation’s late and longest-reigning monarch Bhumibol Adulyadej, has died at the age of 93, the royal palace said.

“Her Majesty’s condition worsened until Friday and she passed away at 9:21pm … at Chulalongkorn Hospital at age 93,” the palace said in a statement on Saturday.

Sirikit was married to King Bhumibol, who died in 2016 after seven decades on the throne.

Suffering from numerous ailments and rarely appearing in public in recent years, Sirikit had been dealing with a blood infection since October 17. Despite her medical team’s efforts, her condition did not improve, according to reports.

Government spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat said on Saturday that Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul had cancelled his trip to the ASEAN leaders’ summit – set to be held in Malaysia from Sunday to Tuesday – following Sirikit’s death.

The royal family is venerated in Thailand, treated by many as semi-divine figures and lavished with glowing media coverage and gold-adorned portraits hanging in public spaces and private homes nationwide.

King Bhumibol’s death was followed by intense displays of public grief and a year-long official mourning period, with many Thais choosing to wear black for its duration.

Although overshadowed by her late husband and her son, Thailand’s current King Maha Vajiralongkorn, Sirikit was a similarly beloved figure in the country.

Her August 12 birthday is celebrated as Mother’s Day in Thailand, while her portrait can still often be seen displayed in homes, restaurants and offices alongside King Bhumidol.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow soon.