Trump says all trade talks with Canada are terminated over Reagan ad

US President says fraudulent advertisement featuring the late President Ronald Reagan to blame for termination of talks.

US President Donald Trump said that all trade talks with Canada have been terminated following what he called a fraudulent television advertisement in which former President Ronald Reagan spoke negatively about tariffs.

“The Ronald Reagan Foundation has just announced that Canada has fraudulently used an advertisement, which is FAKE, featuring Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about Tariffs,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform late on Thursday.

“The ad was for $75,000. They only did this to interfere with the decision of the U.S. Supreme Court, and other courts,” Trump wrote.

“Based on their egregious behavior, ALL TRADE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADA ARE HEREBY TERMINATED,” Trump added.

Earlier on Thursday, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute posted on social media that a TV ad created by the government of Ontario in Canada “misrepresents the ‘Presidential Radio Address to the Nation on Free and Fair Trade’ dated April 25, 1987.”

The foundation also said that Ontario had not received its permission “to use and edit the remarks” of the late US president.

The foundation added that it was “reviewing legal options in this matter” and invited the public to watch the unedited video of Reagan’s address.

Listen to President Reagan's unedited remarks here: https://t.co/1gQUcbR4eZ pic.twitter.com/iqmjSuypp0 — Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute (@RonaldReagan) October 24, 2025

Trump’s announcement on the end of trade talks also follows after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he aimed to double his country’s exports to countries outside the US because of the threat posed by the Trump administration’s tariffs.

The Canadian prime minister’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Trump’s decision.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow soon.