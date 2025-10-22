US conducts eighth strike on alleged drug-smuggling boat in the Pacific

Two people were killed in the strike, which was the first to take place in the Pacific, signalling an expansion of Trump’s military campaign.

The United States has conducted an eighth military strike on a vessel alleged to be carrying illicit drugs across international waters.

But for the first time, the boat in question was not in the Caribbean Sea but instead in the Pacific Ocean.

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the strike on social media Wednesday, saying it took place a day prior.

“Yesterday, at the direction of President Trump, the Department of War conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel being operated by a Designated Terrorist Organization and conducting narco-trafficking in the Eastern Pacific,” Hegseth wrote.

“There were two narco-terrorists aboard the vessel during the strike, which was conducted in international waters. Both terrorists were killed.”

A video accompanying Hegseth’s post shows missile striking a small blue boat clipping across the water, which subsequently erupts in flames.

The newly announced strike opens a new front in President Donald Trump’s growing military campaign against Latin American cartels, fuelling questions about the limits and legality of his actions.

Still, the Trump administration has justified the deadly bombing campaign as necessary to protect US citizens from illicit drugs.

It has sought to frame drug traffickers as enemy combatants, a theme Hegseth reprised in Wednesday’s statement, where he compared the boat’s occupants to the armed group Al Qaeda.

“Just as Al Qaeda waged war on our homeland, these cartels are waging war on our border and our people. There will be no refuge or forgiveness—only justice,” Hegseth wrote.

But critics have pointed out that the attacks are likely to have violated US and international law, which generally prohibits extrajudicial killings outside of combat. Labelling someone a terrorist is also not sufficient to justify an attack on a non-state actor.

A timeline of air strikes

CBS News was the first to report the air strike on Wednesday, citing anonymous US officials. Tuesday’s attack brings the confirmed death toll from Trump’s bombing campaign to 34, according to government statements.

The air strikes began on September 2, when Trump announced on his social media account that he had ordered “a kinetic strike” that morning on a small boat travelling through international waters.

Eleven people — whom Trump identified as “terrorists” — were killed in the attack. Their identities were not disclosed, nor was any evidence provided about their destination or cargo.

“Please let this serve as notice to anybody even thinking about bringing drugs into the United States of America,” Trump said, accusing the boat’s passengers, without proof, of being linked to the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.

More attacks followed. On September 15, another strike occurred in the Caribbean, killing three people. Then a third strike took place on September 19, also killing three.

The bombing campaign spilled over into the following month. On October 3, Hegseth announced a new strike had claimed the lives of four people. Six more people were killed on October 14.

The seventh known strike, however, was a departure from the Trump administration’s routine for announcing attacks.

Generally, Trump and his associates had been among the first to reveal the attacks, sharing them on social media paired with grainy aerial footage.

But on October 16, US media broke the news that a strike had taken place — and that there were two survivors, a first. The Trump administration only confirmed the attack a day later.

The survivors were quickly repatriated to their home countries, Ecuador and Colombia. Ecuador has since released its survivor, saying there was no evidence he was involved in a crime.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro likewise defended his country’s survivor as a fisherman “with no ties to drug trafficking” and accused the US of murder.

But Trump doubled down, describing the men as riding in what he called “a very large DRUG-CARRYING SUBMARINE”. Two additional people, he confirmed, were killed in the attack.

A seventh strike came shortly thereafter, on October 17. This time, however, the three people on the boat were identified as members of the National Liberation Army (ELN), a Colombian rebel group.

Previous ships had been largely tied to Venezuela, whose president, Nicolas Maduro, has long had an adversarial relationship with Trump. Both Venezuela and the US have increased their military presence along the Caribbean since the attacks began.