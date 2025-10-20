Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,335
Here are the key events from day 1,335 of Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Published On 20 Oct 2025
Here is how things stand on Tuesday, October 21, 2025:
Fighting
- Russian forces launched several attacks on Ukraine’s Kherson region, killing one person and injuring three others, the Kherson Regional State Administration wrote in a post on Telegram.
-
A Russian attack on the Ukrainian border region of Chernihiv cut off power to parts of northern Ukraine, including the main town outside the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear power station, officials said, according to the Reuters news agency.
- The 7th Corps of Ukraine’s Air Assault Forces reported in a post on Facebook that a Russian assault group killed several Ukrainians during an attack on the Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk in recent days, without providing further details of the number of people killed or when the attack occurred.
- Russian forces launched an attack on a coal enrichment plan in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region, private Ukrainian energy company DTEK wrote in a post on Telegram.
- In the Russian border region of Belgorod, two people were killed in a Ukrainian drone attack on the village of Yasnye Zori, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote in a post on Telegram.
Politics and diplomacy
- Speaking at the White House on Monday, United States President Donald Trump said of Ukrainians’ prospects in the war: “They could still win it”, but added, “I don’t think they will”.
- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov, and discussed “advancing a durable resolution to the Russia-Ukraine war, in line with Trump’s vision,” according a summary of the call released by the US State Department.
- Russian lawmakers have drafted a law mandating life imprisonment for anyone involving minors in sabotage and lowering the threshold for criminal responsibility for such crimes to 14 years old, citing rising threats from Ukraine and NATO countries.
Budapest talks
- French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters in Slovenia that Ukraine and European countries should be included in upcoming talks between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Hungary.
- “From the moment they discuss the fate of Ukraine, the Ukrainians should be at the table. From the moment they discuss what impacts the security of Europeans, the Europeans should be at the table,” Macron said.
- Macron also said that Ukraine’s allies, known as “the coalition of the willing”, are planning their own meeting in London on Friday, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy present.
- Speaking to reporters on Monday, Zelenskyy said he is hoping to be invited to Budapest, whether the invitation is “in a format where we meet as three or, as it’s called, shuttle diplomacy”.
Weapons
- Zelenskyy said that his country is still “working with the United States” to secure “the necessary number of Patriot systems”, saying that he spoke with weapons companies on a recent visit to Washington, DC, and that support is needed at the “political level in Washington”.