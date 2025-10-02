Schools and airport shut as Hurricane Imelda moves over Bermuda

Bermuda deploys soldiers to secure infrastructure, clear roads and help at emergency shelters.

Hurricane Imelda’s core has moved over Bermuda, lashing the British territory with destructive winds, damaging waves and flash flooding.

The Category 2 hurricane struck late on Wednesday night with maximum sustained winds of 100mph (161km/h), according to the National Weather Service in Miami, Florida. The storm was located about 20 miles (32km) southwest of Bermuda, moving east-northeast as it passed directly over the island.

“Damaging Waves, and Flash Flooding Expected Into The Morning,” the National Hurricane Centre said in a post on X. It later said conditions were expected to improve as the hurricane’s core passed northeast of the island. “The Island Expected to Improve During the Next Several Hours.”

Hurricane #Imelda Advisory 22A: Imelda'S Core Now East-Northeast of Bermuda With Conditions On The Island Expected to Improve During the Next Several Hours. https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 2, 2025

Imelda developed rapidly after forming as a tropical storm over the Bahamas on Sunday afternoon. It intensified into a hurricane on Monday night after tracking through the Bahamas and brushing Florida’s east coast, bringing heavy rainfall and triggering tropical storm warnings across the central and northwestern Bahamas.

Bermuda deployed 100 soldiers to secure infrastructure, clear roads and help at emergency shelters in advance of the hurricane’s arrival.

Local authorities closed public schools, government offices and the international airport on Wednesday as officials warned residents to prepare for dangerous conditions. Fifty-three people made use of emergency shelters, and 654 were left without power, Bermuda’s government said.

“This is a dangerous storm system that could bring destructive winds, heavy rainfall and significant coastal impacts,” said Michael Weeks, Bermuda’s national security minister.

The hurricane centre also warned that Imelda would drop 50 to 100mm (2 to 4 inches) of rain across Bermuda and produce a dangerous storm surge that could unleash coastal flooding. Hundreds of customers lost power before Imelda made its closest approach.

Earlier in the week, Imelda hit the northern Caribbean, triggering floods.

In eastern Cuba, more than 18,000 people were evacuated in Guantanamo province, while flooding and landslides cut off access to 17 communities housing more than 24,000 people in Santiago de Cuba. Two people died in Cuba, and one person remains missing in Haiti following heavy flooding.

Imelda comes just after Category 4 Hurricane Humberto withered away on Wednesday after passing west of Bermuda.