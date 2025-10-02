Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,316
Here are the key events on day 1,316 of Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Published On 2 Oct 2025
Here is how things stand on Wednesday, October 1, 2025:
Fighting
- Russia’s military seized 447 square kilometres (172.6 square miles) of territory from Ukraine in September. Analysis by the United States-based Institute for the Study of War shows that it’s slowing down from a recent peak in July when it seized 634sq km (244.8 square miles).
- Russian shelling near the town of Slavutych cut external power to the decommissioned Chornobyl power plant on Wednesday.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of trying to orchestrate a nuclear incident, as external power is also needed for a new containment unit.
- The shelling also led to more than 3,000 people losing power in the nearby Chernihiv region.
Politics and Diplomacy
- Zelenskyy will meet 50 heads of state, government and European Union leaders in Copenhagen on Thursday.
- Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov met his North Korean counterpart, No Kwang Chol, on Wednesday, according to Russian state media.
- French navy personnel boarded an oil tanker linked to Russia’s shadow fleet and arrested two senior crew members. The vessel was previously linked to drone flights over Denmark.
- The US will supply Ukraine with intelligence to hit long-range targets inside Russia, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal citing US officials. Washington has asked NATO allies to do the same.
- Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Europe is facing the greatest security challenge since the end of World War II, and it must step up its response to Russian hybrid warfare during a meeting with EU leaders.
- A Polish court said a Ukrainian national arrested in connection with the Nord Stream gas pipeline explosion must stay in custody until a decision can be made about his transfer to Germany, where he is wanted for suspected sabotage.
Economy
- European leaders on Wednesday discussed whether to use frozen Russian assets to fund a new 140 billion euros ($164bn) loan to Kyiv. Most of the assets are frozen in Belgium.
- Russian regulators have again blocked the sale of Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International, the largest lender still operating in Russia without sanctions, the Reuters news agency reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.
- The Group of Seven says it will put pressure on countries that continue to buy Russian oil or help Moscow to circumvent restrictions.
- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said US President Donald Trump had not told him to stop buying Russian oil, as demanded by the latter from NATO members.