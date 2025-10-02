Israel has intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) while en route to Gaza, leading to swift criticism from global leaders as protesters gather in cities around the world, including Istanbul, Athens, Buenos Aires, Rome, Berlin, and Madrid, to condemn the raid.

At least 44 countries were represented in the 500-person flotilla, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Spain, Malaysia, Turkiye and Colombia.

Reactions from world leaders have ranged from outright condemnation to calls for Israel to provide their detained citizens with access to consular services.

Here are some of the responses so far:

Turkiye

Turkiye’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs called Israel’s intervention “an act of terrorism” that violated international law and endangered the lives of innocent civilians.

The ministry said Israel’s actions also demonstrated that “the fascist and militarist policies pursued by the genocidal Netanyahu government — which has condemned Gaza to famine — are not limited to Palestinians”.

Malaysia

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim called for the immediate release of Malaysian citizens. In a statement on X, he said it would take “all lawful and legally grounded measures to hold Israel accountable”.

Israel was not only disregarding “the basic rights of the Palestinian people but has also trampled on the conscience of the global community”, he said.

Colombia

President Gustavo Petro announced on X that his government was expelling Israeli diplomats and cancelling Colombia’s free trade agreement in light of Israel’s actions.

He said Colombia “must pursue all the appropriate demands, including through Israeli courts” to ensure the return of its citizens.

Italy

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told local media Israel had assured him there would be “no violent actions” against the flotilla.

Italian unions separately called for a general strike on Friday to show their solidarity with the GSF and Gaza, following a strike in September by Unione Sindacale di Base and other protests at Italian ports.

Greece

Greece issued a joint statement with Italy earlier this week, calling for Israel “to ensure the safety and security of the participants and to allow for all consular protection measures”.

Ireland

Irish President Michael D Higgins said Israel was preventing essential aid from reaching Gaza. “The safety and protection of those involved in this humanitarian exercise is a concern for all of us and all of the nations from which the people come,” he said in a statement.

Belgium

Belgium’s Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot urged the Israeli government to respect international law in a statement on X. He said his top priority was to ensure “the rights of our compatriots are respected, that their safety is guaranteed, and that they can return home as quickly as possible”.

France

The Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs called on Israel to grant the French citizens participating in the flotilla access to consular services and “allow them to return to France without undue delay”.

United States

Earlier this week, 20 Democratic legislators urged the White House to take action to protect the flotilla.

United Nations

While the UN itself has not responded yet to the arrests of the activists, Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur on Palestine, said the Israeli intervention against the flotilla highlighted the West’s inaction towards Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

“As I watch Israel’s illegal abduction of the only humans who have risked their lives to break Israel’s unlawful blockade, my thoughts are with the people of Gaza, trapped in Israel’s killing fields,” Albanese wrote on X.

“Shame on Western governments first and foremost, and their complicit inaction.”