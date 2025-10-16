At least 2 killed as police in Kenya fire shots to disperse Odinga mourners

Police in Nairobi opened fire to disperse crowds who gathered to view opposition leader’s body at a football stadium.

At least two people have been killed after police in Kenya fired shots to disperse crowds of mourners gathered to view the body of opposition leader Raila Odinga, who died earlier this week in India.

The country’s head of police operations, Adamson Bungei, confirmed the shooting at the 60,000-capacity football stadium in the capital, Nairobi, where the viewing was to take place on Thursday ahead of the funeral over the weekend.

“We have at least two deaths,” Bungei told The Associated Press news agency, describing the incident as a “confrontation.”

Local media outlets KTN News and Citizen TV later said the death toll had increased to four, with dozens of people injured. After security forces fired shots, police lobbed tear gas to disperse thousands of mourners, the two broadcasters showed, leaving the stadium deserted.

Thousands of Odinga’s supporters began gathering on Nairobi’s streets from early morning on Thursday, with crowds congregating at Nairobi’s Moi International Sports Centre for the viewing.

Tensions increased when some people breached a gate in the arena, with security forces firing shots and tear gas in response. As mourners fled, a stampede erupted near the stadium gates.

After the incident, President William Ruto arrived at the stadium with members of Odinga’s family to view the coffin. Ruto and Odinga’s family paid their respects in a side room of the stadium.

The public viewing took place hours later outside the stadium gates.

Tensions had began earlier in the day when thousands of mourners briefly stormed Nairobi’s international airport, interrupting a ceremony for Ruto and other officials to receive Odinga’s body with military honours.

The incident prompted a two-hour suspension of airport operations.

Crowds also gathered in Bondo, the family’s ancestral seat in western Kenya, where Odinga is due to be buried on Sunday.

Odinga, ​​a key figure in African politics, died at the age of 80 on Wednesday during a trip to India for medical treatment, according to local police and hospital officials.

The former prime minister, who was affectionately known as “Baba” (father), ran five unsuccessful presidential campaigns between 1997 and 2022, but was seen as a major force for democratic reform.

“He fought tirelessly for multi-party democracy, and we are enjoying those freedoms today because of his struggle,” university student Felix Ambani Uneck told Reuters at the stadium.

Friday has been declared a public holiday and Kenyans are expected to gather at a different football stadium in Nairobi for a state funeral service.

Another public viewing will be held on Saturday in the western county of Kisumu, close to Odinga’s rural home.