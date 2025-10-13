Russia calls for restraint amid Pakistan-Afghanistan border clashes

Moscow, which has sought to increase its influence in Afghanistan, says it welcomes stabilisation along the border.

Russia has urged Pakistan and Afghanistan to exercise restraint after deadly fighting erupted along the border for two days, killing dozens and halting bilateral trade in what has amounted to the worst clashes in recent memory.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday that it was closely monitoring the events and that “the situation is stabilising”, following similar statements from China, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

“We welcome this process,” the ministry added.

Tensions rose on Thursday, when the Taliban blamed Pakistan for explosions in Kabul and the eastern province of Paktika.

Two days later, on Saturday night, Taliban forces attacked various Pakistani military outposts. As Pakistani forces retaliated, the two sides exchanged gun, artillery and drone fire through early Sunday morning and fought sporadically throughout the day.

The two sides have reported conflicting death tolls. Pakistan’s military said 23 of its soldiers were dead and claimed to have killed 200 Taliban and affiliated fighters, while Afghanistan said its forces killed 58 Pakistani soldiers.

By Monday, Pakistani troops were stationed on high alert along the closed border with Afghanistan, where hundreds of people and trucks loaded with goods remained stranded.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it “greatly values dialogue and diplomacy”, but warned that “any further provocations would be met with an unwavering and befitting response”.

Relations between the two countries have deteriorated since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in 2021. Since then, Islamabad has accused the Taliban of allowing the Pakistan Taliban, also known as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), to operate within Afghan borders – a charge Kabul denies.

Russia, meanwhile, has sought to boost its influence in Afghanistan since the withdrawal of United States troops that led to the Taliban’s rise.

In 2022 and 2024, a Taliban delegation attended Russia’s St Petersburg International Economic Forum. In 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin referred to the Taliban as “allies in the fight against terrorism” – namely the ISIL affiliate in Khorasan Province, ISKP, which has claimed responsibility for attacks in Russia, Afghanistan, Iran and elsewhere.

In July, Russia became the first country in the world to officially recognise the Taliban government, a decision the Foreign Ministry said would “give impetus to the development of productive bilateral cooperation between our countries in various fields”.