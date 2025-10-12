Taliban, Pakistani forces trade heavy fire along Afghanistan border

Clashes come as tensions escalate over an air strike on Kabul that the Taliban blames on Islamabad.

Taliban and Pakistani forces have exchanged fire across the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, prompting calls for restraint from Iran, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, as tensions escalate following an air strike on the Afghan capital, Kabul, earlier this week.

Enayatullah Khwarizmi, the spokesperson for the Afghan Ministry of Defence, said late on Saturday that Taliban forces had carried out “successful retaliatory” attacks against Pakistani soldiers in response to the neighbouring country’s “repeated violations” of, and air strikes on, Afghan territory.

He said on X that the operation had ended at midnight.

Pakistani Minister of Interior Mohsin Naqvi called the Afghan attacks “unprovoked” and said that Pakistani forces were responding “with a stone for every brick”.

“Firing by Afghan forces on civilian population is a blatant violation of international laws. Pakistan’s brave forces have given a prompt and effective response that no provocation will be tolerated,” he said in a post on X.

Radio Pakistan, citing security sources, said the Afghan attacks took place at some six locations along the border.

It said the attacks prompted a “strong, intense response” from the Pakistan Army, and shared video footage of gun and artillery fire that lit up the night sky.

It did not say whether the clashes had ended.

The fighting comes days after explosions rocked the Afghan capital, Kabul, in an air strike that the Taliban blamed on Pakistan.

Islamabad did not claim responsibility for Thursday’s attacks.

Advertisement

However, it accused the Afghan Taliban administration of harbouring fighters of the Pakistani Taliban who attack Pakistan, with the support of its adversary, India.

New Delhi denies the charge, while the Taliban says it does not allow its territory to be used against other countries.

The escalating tensions have prompted regional concern.

Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi called on his country’s two neighbours “to exercise restraint”.

“Our position is that both sides must exercise restraint,” Araghchi said during a live interview with state television, according to the AFP news agency, adding that “stability” between the countries “contributes to regional stability”.

Qatar expressed “deep concern” over the tensions and the “potential tensions these may have on the security and stability of the region”.

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also urged “both sides to prioritise dialogue and diplomacy, exercise restraint, and work to contain the disputes in a way that helps reduce tension, avoids escalation, and contributes to regional peace and stability”.

Saudi Arabia, too, expressed concern.

“The kingdom calls for restraint, avoiding escalation, and embracing dialogue and wisdom to contribute to reducing tensions and maintaining security and stability in the region,” the Saudi Foreign Ministry said.

“The kingdom affirms its support for all regional and international efforts aimed at promoting peace and stability, and its continued commitment to ensuring security, which will achieve stability and prosperity for the brotherly Pakistani and Afghan peoples,” it added.