News|Weather

Death toll from Mexico flooding rises to 44, dozens more missing

Crisis has damaged more than 16,000 homes and caused widespread electricity cuts.

People work on a damaged house due to the rains in the municipality of Huauchinango, Puebla State, Mexico on October 11, 2025. The death toll from heavy rains in Mexico rose to 37 on Saturday after nine more fatalities were confirmed, the Mexican government reported. (Photo by Alfredo ESTRELLA / AFP)
People work on a damaged house due to the rains in the municipality of Huauchinango, Puebla state, Mexico, October 11 [Alfredo Estrella/AFP]

By Stephen Quillen and News Agencies

Published On 12 Oct 2025

Save

Torrential flooding has continued to sweep parts of central and southeastern Mexico, raising the death toll to at least 44 people in less than a week.

Heavy downpours caused by two tropical storms have triggered landslides and flooding across five states, including Veracruz, Puebla, Hidalgo, Queretaro and San Luis Potosi, the government said in a statement on Sunday.

Recommended Stories

list of 3 itemsend of list

Floods have killed 18 people in Veracruz state, 16 in Hidalgo, nine in Puebla and one in Queretaro, the statement said.

Mexico’s El Universal newspaper put the death toll even higher — at 48 — and reported that dozens remain missing.

Around 320,000 people have experienced power outages, and at least 16,000 homes have been damaged, according to authorities, who fear that more landslides and overflowing rivers could exacerbate the damage.

‘We will not leave anyone’

President Claudia Sheinbaum said the military has been mobilised to help with rescue operations and aid distributions. “We will not leave anyone without support,” she said in a post on X.

Photos posted by the military showed people being evacuated by soldiers with life rafts, homes flooded with mud, and rescue workers trudging through waist-high waters.

Members of the National Guard transport residents along the TulancingoTenango road to Tulancingo after heavy rains in Hidalgo state, Mexico, on October 12, 2025. The death toll from heavy rains in Mexico rose to 44 after the Mexican government confirmed three more fatalities on Sunday, as civilian and military rescuers struggle to clear roads and reach cut-off communities. (Photo by Alfredo ESTRELLA / AFP)
Members of Mexico’s National Guard transport people to Tulancingo after heavy rains in Hidalgo state, Mexico, on October 12 [Alfredo Estrella/AFP]

Mexico has been hit by particularly heavy rains this year, and Mexico City recorded its rainiest June in more than two decades.

Authorities have attributed the latest deadly downpours to the remnants of Hurricane Priscilla and Tropical Rainstorm Raymond, both of which dumped heavy rains on Mexico’s west.

Advertisement

The remnants of Raymond, with wind gusts now at 45km/hr (28mph), were expected to hit the southern part of Baja California on Sunday.

Advertisement