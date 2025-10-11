No survivors found after Tennessee explosives plant blast

Operations go from rescue to recovery as no survivors expected to be found, officials say.

Investigators do not expect to find any survivors at the scene of a blast at a Tennessee explosives company, officials say.

The explosion, which was felt for miles, destroyed a building at the headquarters of Accurate Energetic Systems early on Friday in Bucksnort, about an hour’s drive west of Nashville.

“More than 300 people have been through almost every square inch of this facility, and at this time, we’ve recovered no survivors,” Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told reporters on Saturday. “It’s a great loss to our communities.”

Officials did not offer a precise death toll but have previously said 18 people were unaccounted for. Davis confirmed the operation had shifted from rescue to recovery and that investigators would use DNA testing to confirm the identities of those who died.

The factory made explosives for both military and demolition purposes.

Investigators, including agents from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, were still working to determine the cause of the explosion, officials said. The presence of explosives and other ordnance at the property has made searching the scene complicated.

In a statement, the company called the blast “a tragic accident”.

Davis said it could be days, weeks or even months before foul play is ruled out.