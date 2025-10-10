Why was New York Attorney General Letitia James indicted?

The indictment accuses James on two felony counts: bank fraud and making false statements to a financial institution.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, who led a legal case against US President Donald Trump over alleged fraud in his businesses, has been charged with lying on a mortgage application, drawing accusations of political vindictiveness by the White House.

Her first court appearance is set for October 24.

Here is what we know:

Who is Letitia James?

James is the attorney general of New York, a Democrat who has built her reputation on pursuing powerful figures and institutions.

She gained national attention for leading civil cases against Trump, his family, and the Trump Organization, securing a major fraud ruling earlier this year.

Now 66, James has served as New York’s attorney general since 2019, when she made history as the first Black woman elected to statewide office.

What exactly are the charges against her?

The five-page indictment accuses James of two felony counts:

Bank fraud: Prosecutors allege she misrepresented details on a mortgage application in order to secure more favourable loan terms.

Making false statements to a financial institution: The indictment alleges that in 2020, James bought a three-bedroom house in Norfolk, Virginia, and obtained better mortgage terms by claiming it would be a secondary residence.

Instead, prosecutors say she treated it as a rental property, leasing it to a family. That misrepresentation allegedly lowered her loan costs and, over time, saved her nearly $19,000.

Advertisement

US prosecutor Lindsey Halligan said that if James is convicted, she could face up to 30 years in prison on each count, as well as fines of up to $1m per charge.

What is an indictment, and what does it mean in practice?

In most federal cases, an indictment takes place after a grand jury has determined that there is enough evidence that a crime has been committed.

According to the US Department of Justice, an indictment is issued as part of a formal written notice that a person is suspected of having committed a crime and that they will have to stand trial.

The indictment itself informs the person of the charges against them.

What happens after the indictment is issued?

If a grand jury approves an indictment, the case moves forward in the court process. The defendant can either be arrested or be brought to court through a summons.

The defendant first appears at an arraignment, a court hearing where the charges are formally read and a plea is entered. The case then goes through pretrial steps, such as exchanging evidence and filing motions, and may be resolved with a plea deal (an agreement between the prosecutor and the defendant).

If no agreement is reached, the case proceeds to trial, where a jury decides guilt or innocence. If the defendant is found guilty, the judge imposes a sentence, which could include prison, fines or probation.

Why is this case politically charged?

This indictment isn’t happening in isolation. In the past few weeks, Trump has stepped up his attacks on people he sees as rivals.

Former FBI Director James Comey was indicted on September 25 on charges of making false statements and obstructing a congressional investigation, which he denies.

The Justice Department has also launched investigations into US Senator Adam Schiff and Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. Schiff and Cook have not been charged yet, and both reject any suggestion of wrongdoing.

Trump’s clashes with these figures are not new. He has feuded with former Comey since the Russia investigation, which examined possible ties between Trump’s 2016 election campaign and Moscow.

The US president has also attacked Schiff, who led Trump’s first impeachment over alleged attempts to influence the 2020 election by pressuring Ukraine to launch an investigation against Joe Biden, Trump’s Democratic Party opponent. Biden eventually won and became president. Trump has also frequently mocked Schiff, calling him “Shifty Schiff.”

Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, a Biden appointee, has also come under fire from Trump, who has for months pressured the Fed to lower interest rates.

Advertisement

In August, Trump ordered the immediate removal of Cook, one of the seven members of the Fed’s board of governors, in an unprecedented move that stoked fears for the independence of the US central bank.

In a statement on Thursday, James accused the president of a “desperate weaponisation of our justice system”.

“He is forcing federal law enforcement agencies to do his bidding, all because I did my job as the New York State attorney general,” she said.

“We will fight these baseless charges aggressively, and my office will continue to fiercely protect New Yorkers and their rights. And I will continue to do my job,” she added.