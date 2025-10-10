Russia’s Putin says ‘no big deal’ if US won’t extend nuclear warhead limits

President Vladimir Putin has said Russia is developing new strategic weapons, while noting that an arms race is already in progress.

Speaking to reporters at a summit in Tajikistan on Friday, the Russian leader said it would not be critical for Moscow if the United States declined to extend the warhead limits set out in a nuclear arms treaty that expires next year.

Putin said it would, however, be a shame if nothing remained of the arms control framework between the two countries, which have by far the world’s biggest nuclear arsenals.

Russia has said it is willing to voluntarily extend the warhead limits defined in the New START treaty, which expires in February, if the US is willing to do the same. Washington has not yet formally agreed to the proposal.

The pact limits each country to no more than 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads and 700 deployed missiles and bombers.

“Will these few months be enough to make a decision on an extension? I think it will be enough if there is goodwill to extend these agreements. And if the Americans decide they don’t need it, that’s not a big deal for us,” Putin told reporters.

The New START Treaty, which came into force in February 2011, is the last major arms control agreement between Moscow and Washington.

The treaty was signed in 2010, limiting the number of strategic nuclear warheads the two countries can deploy.

Putin added that Russia was continuing to develop and test new-generation nuclear weapons.

“We’re ready to negotiate if it’s acceptable and useful for the Americans. If not, then no, but that would be a shame, because then there would be nothing left in terms of deterrence in the area of ​​strategic offensive weapons.”

‘Some countries’ thinking about conducting nuclear tests

For the second time in a week, Putin referred to the possibility that other countries, which he did not name, might carry out a nuclear test – something only North Korea has done this century.

He said Russia would also perform a test if this happens.

“There’s always a temptation to test the effectiveness of the same fuel that’s been in missiles for many, many years. All of this is being simulated on computers, and experts believe that is sufficient, but some of these same experts believe repeat tests are necessary,” Putin said.

“So some countries are thinking about it; as far as I know, they’re even preparing, and that’s why I said that if they do it, we’ll do the same.”

That would be good from a security perspective, but bad from the point of view of curbing the arms race, he said.

“But in this same context, extending the New START Treaty for at least a year is a good idea.”