Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado wins Nobel Peace Prize

Nobel Committee says win is ‘for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy’.

Maria Corina Machado, a key opposition leader in Venezuela, has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for 2025 for her struggle to promote democratic rights in her country.

Machado, a 58-year-old industrial engineer who lives in hiding in Venezuela, was blocked by its courts from running for president against President Nicolas Maduro in the 2024 elections.

“She is receiving the Nobel Peace Prize for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela, and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy,” said the Norwegian Nobel Committee, awarding the prize on Friday at the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo.

Hailing Machado as one of the most extraordinary examples of civilian courage in Latin America, it added that she had been a “key unifying figure in a political opposition that was once deeply divided – an opposition that found common ground in the demand for free elections and representative government”.

Reacting to being announced the winner, Machado said her award was an “immense recognition of the struggle of all Venezuelans”.

“We are on the threshold of victory and today more than ever we count on President Trump, the people of the United States, the peoples of Latin America, and the democratic nations of the world as our main allies to achieve freedom and democracy,” Machado said in a post on X.

Earlier this year, Machado demanded the US take further action against Maduro, including enforcing sanctions and fighting criminal networks she says are connected to the government.

Machado ran as the democratic opposition candidate in Venezuela’s 2024 presidential election, but was disqualified by Maduro’s government and went on to support the opposition’s alternative candidate, Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia.

Incumbent Maduro won re-election that year with 51 percent of the vote – his third win since he first took over as president in 2013 after the death of his mentor, former President Hugo Chavez.

But the opposition said the results were rigged, claiming Maduro had only won 30 percent of the vote and that Gonzalez was the real victor.

The opposition received global support when it publicised vote counts collected from the country’s election districts, showing that the opposition had won by a clear margin.

Protests erupted, demanding the release of election results by individual polling stations, and Maduro’s government responded with a brutal crackdown on opposition protesters and leaders.

Jorgen Watne Frydnes, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, praised Machado’s decision to remain in her country, having been “forced to live in hiding” after “serious threats against her life”. Her choice, he said, had “inspired millions”.

“When authoritarians seize power, it is crucial to recognise courageous defenders of freedom who rise and resist,” he said.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) congratulated Machado. “This recognition reflects the clear aspirations of the people of Venezuela for free and fair elections, for civil and political rights and for the rule of law,” said OHCHR spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan.

For his part, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to Machado was a “tribute” to all who are struggling for democracy.

“At a time when democracy and the rule of law are under threat globally, today’s prize is a tribute to all those working to safeguard civil and political rights around the world,” Guterres said, calling Machado a “champion of democracy”.

Close ties with Israel

Separately, critics have challenged Machado’s outspoken support of Israel. She expressed solidarity with the country following Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack, condemning what she called “terrorist attacks” by the Palestinian group and saying terrorism “must be defeated at all costs, whatever form it takes”.

Israel’s genocide in Gaza has since killed more than 67,190 Palestinians, according to health authorities, and has destroyed large swaths of land in the besieged, famine-struck enclave where almost all two million residents have been forcibly displaced.

Machado has also voiced support for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right government, and has said that, if elected, she would move Venezuela’s embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem – a move that would align Venezuela with Washington and signal a clear shift from its historic backing of the Palestinian cause.

Her political party, Vente Venezuela, signed cooperation agreements with Netanyahu’s Likud Party, pledging to strengthen relations between the peoples of Israel and Venezuela.

Vente Venezuela described it as “a historic and very important step”.

It also announced that their cooperation will include “political, ideological, and social matters, as well as advancing issues related to strategy, geopolitics, and security”, so that this closeness becomes an “operational partnership”.

‘Brave women and men’

The Nobel Peace Prize, worth 11 million Swedish kronor, or about $1.2m, is due to be presented in Oslo on December 10, the anniversary of the death of Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel, who founded the awards in his 1895 will.

The committee said in its announcement of this year’s winner that it has always “honoured brave women and men who have stood up to repression, who have carried the hope of freedom in prison cells, on the streets and in public squares, and who have shown by their actions that peaceful resistance can change the world”.

Winners in recent history include Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi in 2023, Congolese humanitarian Denis Mukwege in 2018, and former US President Barack Obama in 2009. Malala Yousafzai became the youngest recipient of the award in 2014 at the age of 17. The oldest laureate is Joseph Rotblat, honoured at 86 for his work against nuclear weapons.

The 2024 award was given to Nihon Hidankyo, the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organisations, “for its efforts to achieve a world free of nuclear weapons”.

The recognition honoured the organisation’s decades-long campaign to abolish nuclear weapons and preserve the testimonies of the survivors of the US atomic bomb attacks on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945.

Disappointment for Trump

The lead-up to this year’s award had been dominated by US President Donald Trump’s repeated, self-aggrandising public statements that he deserved to win the Nobel Peace Prize.

The committee took its final decision just before an Israel-Hamas ceasefire came into effect in Gaza under the first phase of Trump’s initiative to end the war.

The White House reacted bitterly to the news that Trump had not won. Spokesperson Steven Cheung condemned the Nobel Committee for not selecting Trump for the prize. “[Trump] has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will,” Cheung wrote on X. “The Nobel Committee proved they place politics over peace.”

Trump on Thursday had said: “I don’t know what they’re going to do, really, but I know this: That nobody in history has solved eight wars in a period of nine months, and I’ve stopped eight wars … So that’s never happened before, but they’ll have to do what they do. Whatever they do is fine. I know this: I didn’t do it for that. I did it because I saved a lot of lives.”

The president was alluding to the 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran, which saw him intervene with bunker buster bombs on Iranian nuclear sites, as well as conflicts and tensions of varying levels of intensity, not all of which classify as wars, between India and Pakistan; the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda; Cambodia and Thailand; Armenia and Azerbaijan; Egypt and Ethiopia; and Serbia and Kosovo.

Before the Nobel announcement, experts on the award had said Trump was very unlikely to win, as his policies were seen as dismantling the international world order that the Nobel Committee cherishes.

Critics have also said Trump is complicit in Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza, by way of unconditional military support and diplomatic cover for the conflict, which has killed thousands of Palestinians since Israel shattered the brief ceasefire earlier this year with Trump back in the White House.