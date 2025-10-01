Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,315
Here are the key events on day 1,315 of Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Published On 1 Oct 2025
Here is how things stand on Wednesday, October 1 :
Fighting
- Russian forces claim to have captured a village near the city of Siversk in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, the Russian Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday.
- The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is engaging with Russia and Ukraine to restore offsite power to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, as Russian shelling has prevented restoration of power needed to cool nuclear reactors and prevent a meltdown, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia’s shelling around the Zaporizhzhia plant “is a threat to everyone”.
- “No terrorist in the world has ever dared to do with a nuclear power plant what Russia is doing now,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly address on Tuesday.
Regional security
- European Union leaders will discuss proposals for a “drone wall” at a summit on Wednesday in Copenhagen, following days of airspace intrusions by unidentified unmanned aircraft that forced temporary closures at Danish airports.
- The “drone wall” summit will also be the first opportunity for leaders of the EU’s 27 countries to debate a proposal to use Russian assets frozen in European banks to fund a loan of 140 billion euros ( $164.37bn) for Ukraine.
- The Kremlin said that Germany has long been indirectly involved in the war in Ukraine after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that Europe is “no longer at peace” with Russia.
- Moscow also said that Europe would be better off seeking dialogue with Russia about security issues rather than looking to build a divisive “drone wall”.
- Romania is looking to quickly set up production on its territory of a plant to build defensive drones, along with Ukraine, for use domestically as well as by EU and NATO allies, the country’s foreign minister, Oana Toiu, said.
- The French Navy said that authorities were investigating a possible sanctions infraction by the oil tanker Boracay, a vessel suspected of belonging to the so-called “shadow fleet” involved in the transport of Russian oil.
Military aid
- Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow did not believe that Washington had taken a final decision on supplying Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine.
Politics and diplomacy
- The Kremlin said that there were many people living in Ukraine’s Odesa and Mykolaiv regions who wanted to “link their fate to Russia” but were afraid to speak out.
- Russia will expel an Austrian diplomat, according to Russian state news agencies, in response to Vienna’s decision to throw out a Russian diplomat over suspicions of relaying company secrets from Austrian oil company OMV to the Kremlin.
- US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said that India is starting to diversify its oil purchases away from Russia, and that the EU is trying to strengthen economic ties with India.
- Russia’s Lavrov said that he believed Moldova’s election on Sunday had been openly manipulated, as the pro-European governing party won a resounding victory over its Russian-leaning rival in the key parliamentary election.