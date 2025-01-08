Ukraine says ready to replace Hungary in EU and NATO

Amid Hungary’s continued support for Moscow’s narratives, Kyiv says it will fill in should Budapest elect to join Russian-led blocs instead of the Western bodies.

Ukraine has declared that it is ready to replace Hungary in the European Union (EU) and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) should Budapest prefer to join Russian-led blocs.

The statement was released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on Wednesday. While clearly tongue-in-cheek, it also reflects the serious tension that has built up between Ukraine and Hungary, with Budapest offering support for Moscow’s narratives over the war in Ukraine and obstructing the Western bodies’ efforts to bolster Kyiv.

Kyiv’s statement, which was also posted on X, was made in response to “[t]he latest manipulative statements from the leadership of Hungary regarding Ukraine’s decision not to extend the transit agreement with the aggressor state, Russia, from 2025 onwards”, it said.

Latest manipulative statements from the leadership of Hungary regarding Ukraine's decision not to extend the transit agreement with the aggressor state, Russia allegedly having a negative impact on consumer prices, are part of a politically motivated information campaign pic.twitter.com/I6i76ezqsU — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) January 8, 2025

Advertisement

Kyiv said it “would be ready to fill any vacant space in the EU and NATO if Hungary chooses to vacate it” in favour of its membership in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), or the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

Both the CIS and the CSTO are alliances and political blocs closely identified with Russia.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto had earlier accused Ukraine of exacerbating Europe’s economic challenges with its refusal to renew a five-year transit gas deal with Russia. Budapest claims the move has led to a 20 percent rise in natural gas prices on the European market.

In contrast with other EU countries, Hungary has expanded its imports of Russian gas since Moscow’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

However, Budapest receives Russian gas via pipelines that run under the Black Sea and via Turkiye, and therefore its supplies are not affected by the halt of the Ukrainian route.

The statement called Hungary’s claim regarding prices “part of a politically motivated information campaign intended for domestic consumption”.

Since the full-scale war between Russia and Ukraine broke out almost three years ago, the EU has been trying to reduce its reliance on Russian fossil fuels. However, Hungary, Slovakia and Austria remain highly dependent.

Hungary is seen as the EU’s most Moscow-friendly member, and it has repeatedly opposed Europe’s military and financial aid to Ukraine. It has also obstructed or delayed some EU sanctions against Russia.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ukraine continues to press for EU and NATO membership, and has significant support within both blocs.

“If Hungary genuinely wishes to contribute to ending the war, it should start by not undermining unity within the EU and instead work to strengthen the energy security and independence of its own country and citizens alongside the rest of Europe and the United States,” Ukraine’s statement said.

Amid the war, Ukraine’s military announced on Wednesday that it launched an overnight strike deep inside Russia that had set alight an oil depot in the city of Engels, where Russian nuclear bombers are based.