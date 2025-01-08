News|Military

Sudan’s military pushes back rebels in second city of Omdurman

Army takes control of RSF territories in Mansoura, Murabaat and Elfitihab, and seizes weapons and ammunition depot.

epa11700444 People walk along a street in Omdurman, Sudan, 01 November 2024 (issued 04 November 2024). On 02 November, Omdurman was under the control of the Sudanese Armed Forces. A civil war broke out April 2023 between the Sudanese military led by army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapif Support Forces (RSF) led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the former Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of Sudan.The International Office for Migration (IOM) estimates that spme eight million people have been displaced internally or to neighbouring countries since April 2023. EPA-EFE/Sara Creta
People walk along a street in Omdurman, Sudan's second-largest city, located just west of the Nile River from the capital, Khartoum [Sara Creta/EPA]
Published On 8 Jan 2025

Sudan‘s military forces claim to have advanced into the country’s second-largest city Omdurman, taking some areas previously controlled by rival rebel group, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Fighting was reported to be raging in the city, which sits directly across the Nile River from the capital, Khartoum, for a second day on Wednesday. The army has now seized control of former RSF territories in Mansoura, Murabaat and Elfitihab, according to Hiba Morgan, Al Jazeera’s Sudan correspondent.

The campaign in Omdurman is part of a new phase of the war that erupted in April 2023, with fighting heavily concentrated in Khartoum and the last contested state in the sprawling western region of Darfur. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

In a social media post, our correspondent said RSF fighters have been deploying drones to try to halt the military’s gains.

The Sudan Tribune also confirmed the advance, adding that three army officers had been freed from captivity.

It reported that government soldiers had seized a weapons and ammunition depot maintained by the RSF, as well as storage facilities containing flour and sugar.

Brigadier General Nabil Abdallah told the outlet that the release of the three officers followed a special operation, which killed up to 20 RSF fighters, including a commander.

Al Jazeera could not independently verify the statement.

The military gains come after the United States determined that the RSF had “committed genocide” in Sudan and imposed sanctions on its leader, Mohamed Hamdan “Hemedti” Dagalo.

International agencies have accused both the RSF and government forces of atrocities and war crimes.

Sudan has been torn apart and pushed towards famine by the war that erupted 21 months ago, making the country the scene of the world’s largest internal displacement crisis.

People displaced by conflict prepare to board a bus from Port Sudan in northeastern Sudan on January 7, 2025 to return home to the southern city of Singah in Sennar province, which was retaken by the Sudanese army forces from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in November 2024. (Photo by AFP)
People displaced by conflict prepare to board a bus from Port Sudan in northeastern Sudan to return home to the southern city of Singah, which was retaken by the Sudanese army forces from the RSF [AFP]
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

