Light aircraft crashes at tourist hotspot in Australia, killing 3

Authorities say they are investigating the cause of the crash off island located near Perth, Western Australia.

A light aircraft has crashed during takeoff at a popular tourist destination in Australia, killing three people and injuring three others.

The privately owned Cessna 208 Caravan plane crashed into the sea after taking off from Rottnest Island, about 30km (18.6 miles) west of Perth, at about 4pm local time, authorities said on Wednesday.

The deceased were a 34-year-old man from Perth, a 65-year-old woman from Switzerland and a 60-year-old man from Denmark, Western Australian Premier Roger Cook said.

“My thoughts go out to the families and friends of the victims. This is no doubt very difficult for everyone involved,” Cook told reporters at a news conference.

Cook said the crash had occurred in the presence of a large number of tourists, including families with children.

“Every Western Australian knows that Rottnest is our premier tourism destination. For something so tragic to happen in front of so many people, at a place that provides so much joy, especially at this time of the year, is deeply upsetting,” he said.

A 63-year-old Swiss man, a 58-year-old Danish woman and an Australian couple in their 60s were rescued from the crash site.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) said it was investigating the cause of the crash.

“As reported to the ATSB, during take-off the floatplane collided with the water, before coming to rest partially submerged,” the agency said in a statement.

“The ATSB will deploy a team of transport safety investigators from its Perth, Brisbane and Canberra offices, specialising in human performance, and aircraft operations and maintenance.”

Rottnest Island, also known by the Indigenous name Wadjemup, is one of Western Australia’s most popular tourist destinations, attracting more than 800,000 visitors in 2023, according to Tourism Council WA.

The protected nature reserve is known for its white-sand beaches and unique flora and fauna, including the quokka, a mainly nocturnal marsupial about the size of a cat.