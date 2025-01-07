US pauses select restrictions on Syria, offering hope on Western sanctions

Washington opens the way for transactions needed for humanitarian purposes, in a move seen as an ‘important step’ towards easing the West’s sanctions regime on the country.

The United States has announced it is easing select restrictions on Syria’s transitional government.

The US Treasury late on Monday issued a general licence, lasting six months, that authorises certain transactions with the Syrian government, including some energy sales and incidental transactions.

The move is designed to allow the entry of humanitarian aid following the ouster of Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad last month, the US said. It suggests some progress in the efforts of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the main group that overthrew al-Assad now leading Syria’s transition, to strengthen international relations.

The action does not remove any sanctions but will ensure they “do not impede activities to meet basic human needs, including the provision of public services or humanitarian assistance,” the US Treasury said.

Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo said the end of al-Assad’s “brutal and repressive rule, backed by Russia and Iran” provided a unique opportunity for Syria and its people to rebuild.

Advertisement

“During this period of transition, Treasury will continue to support humanitarian assistance and responsible governance in Syria.”

A wide array of Western sanctions is debilitating Syria’s economy and threatening its recovery after more than 13 years of civil war. The United States, as well as the European Union, imposed sanctions against al-Assad and his regime for war crimes and human rights violations.

Despite the removal of al-Assad, however, the sanctions remain in place. European officials recently said they would not be lifted until Syria’s new rulers demonstrate that they will protect minorities and share power.

Syria’s new trade minister warned on Monday that Damascus was unable to make deals to import fuel, wheat or other key goods due to strict US sanctions, despite many countries, including Gulf Arab states, wanting to do so.

Maher Khalil al-Hasan told Reuters news agency Syria’s new ruling administration had managed to scrape together enough wheat and fuel for a few months but the country faces a “catastrophe” if sanctions are not frozen or lifted soon.

‘Important step’

“The new administration … wants all of these sanctions lifted. But this is an important step coming from the US – because Western sanctions are in place from the European Union and other allied Western countries too, but they think they mainly take their lead from the United States,” Al Jazeera’s Diplomatic Editor James Bays, reporting from Damascus, said.

The announcement followed a meeting in Damascus between the leader of HTS, Ahmed al-Sharaa – who was once aligned with al-Qaeda – and the top US diplomat for the Middle East, Barbara Leaf.

Advertisement

The US and United Nations have long designated HTS as a terrorist organisation. However, the US has gradually lifted some penalties since Assad’s departure, including dropping a $10m bounty on al-Sharaa.

Take off

In another positive development for Syria’s new rulers, international flights to the war-battered nation resumed on Tuesday.

Airport official Saad Khair Bek said two flights from Damascus International Airport departed for the United Arab Emirates in the morning. A first arrival, travelling from Qatar, was due to land at noon.

Last Thursday, Qatar Airways announced it would resume flights to Damascus after nearly 13 years, with three flights per week to start.

No flights had taken off or landed since pro-Assad forces abandoned the airport in the Syrian capital on December 8.