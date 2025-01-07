News|Russia-Ukraine war

Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,048

Here are the key developments on the 1,048th day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A Ukrainian tank crew member of the 68th Jaeger Brigade walks next to a Leopard 1A5 tank at the position where they take a break in fighting, near Pokrovsk, the eastern Donetsk region, on December 13, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Roman PILIPEY / AFP)
Published On 7 Jan 2025

Here is the situation on Tuesday, January 7:

Fighting

  • Russia’s Ministry of Defence has claimed to have captured the village of Dachenske, south of Pokrovsk, another major city in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, that its troops are targeting.
  • Ukrainian police said a Russian drone strike targeted a bus in a Kherson neighbourhood on Monday, killing one person and injuring eight others.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia has suffered heavy losses amid the five-month incursion by Ukrainian forces into the Kursk region, with nearly 15,000 killed. The occupation of the southern Russian region has allowed Kyiv’s troops to establish a buffer zone, forcing Moscow to divert military units away from front-line areas in eastern Ukraine, he added.
  • Several dozen Ukrainian soldiers have deserted while training in France, a French army official told the AFP news agency. The troops are now subject to a disciplinary regime “imposed by the Ukrainian command”.

Politics and diplomacy

  • French President Emmanuel Macron has called on Ukraine to have “realistic” expectations regarding territory as its fight against the Russian invasion heads towards a fourth year, saying he saw no “quick and easy solution” to the conflict.
  • Moldovan authorities have summoned a Russian diplomat amid concern that the situation in Transnistria is worsening. The breakaway region risks a complete electricity blackout after Russia cut gas supplies.
  • US President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming Ukraine envoy, retired Lieutenant-General Keith Kellogg, has postponed a fact-finding trip to Kyiv and other European capitals until after Trump’s inauguration on January 20, according to sources.
  • The patriarch of Russia’s Orthodox Church, celebrating Christmas alongside Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, said that the Western world despises Russia and its “alternative path of civilised development”.

Source: News Agencies

