Strong earthquake hits Tibet’s Shigatse, tremors felt in Nepal’s Kathmandu

Tremors were reported in northern India and in Nepal’s capital Kathmandu, where buildings were shaking.

A powerful earthquake has hit Tibet’s second largest city of Shigatse, according to Chinese and US monitoring groups, with tremors felt hundreds of kilometres away in Nepal.

The earthquake struck at 9:05am local time (01:05 GMT) on Tuesday at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre, which recorded a magnitude 6.8 quake, while the US Geological Survey reported the earthquake to be magnitude 7.1.

A magnitude 6.8 earthquake is considered strong and is capable of causing severe damage.

China’s state broadcaster CCTV said there were a handful of communities within 5km (3 miles) of the earthquake’s epicentre, which was approximately 380km (236 miles) from the Tibetan capital of Lhasa.

Reuters news agency said that crumbled shop fronts could be seen in a video showing the aftermath from Shigatse’s nearby town of Lhatse, with debris spilling out onto the road.

Very strong 7.0 #quake hits near Shigatse, Tibet, China – info, user reports and updates | Jan 7, 2025 09:05 am (Shanghai time): https://t.co/WRKs73D34j — Earthquake Monitor (@EQAlerts) January 7, 2025

China’s Xinhua news agency said the earthquake caused houses in Tonglai village, in Tibet’s Tingri county, to collapse and potential casualties were being assessed.

Powerful tremors were also felt in northern India’s Bihar state and in Nepal’s capital Kathmandu, some 400km (248 miles), where residents reportedly ran from their houses as buildings shook.

Areas around Lobuche in Nepal’s Himalayan region near Mount Everest were also rattled by the tremors and a series of aftershocks.

“It shook quite strongly here, everyone is awake, but we don’t know about any damages yet,” said Jagat Prasad Bhusal, a government official in Nepal’s Namche region, which lies near to Everest.

Southwestern parts of China are frequently hit by earthquakes.

According to CCTV, there have been 29 earthquakes with magnitudes of 3 or higher within 200km (124 miles) of the Shigatse quake epicentre in the past five years, all of which were smaller than the most recent.

A huge earthquake in China’s Sichuan province in 2008 killed almost 70,000 people.

In 2015, a magnitude 7.8 quake struck near Kathmandu, killing about 9,000 people and injuring thousands in that country’s worst earthquake.