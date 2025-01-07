Earthquake hits Tibet’s Shigatse city, tremors felt in Nepal’s Kathmandu

Tremors from the magnitude 6.9 earthquake were reported in Nepal’s capital Kathmandu, where buildings were shaking.

A magnitude 6.9 earthquake has hit Tibet’s Shigatse city, China’s state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The earthquake struck at 9:05am local time (01:05 GMT) at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), according to a separate notice from the China Earthquake Networks Centre.

Powerful tremors were also felt in Nepal’s capital Kathmandu, some 400km (250 miles) away, according to Indian media, where residents reportedly ran from their houses.

The US Geological Survey placed the epicentre of the quake near Lobuche in Nepal, along the mountainous border with Tibet in China.

Buildings were reported shaking in Kathmandu, roughly 150km (93 miles) to the southeast of Lobuche.

