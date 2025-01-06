Iran nuclear programme nearing ‘point of no return’, France’s Macron says

French president says Paris will engage with the incoming administration of US President-elect Donald Trump on the ‘Iranian question’.

French President Emmanuel Macron has called Iran the main “strategic and security challenge” for Europeans in the Middle East, raising concern over Tehran’s nuclear programme.

Speaking to French ambassadors posted around the world on Monday, the French president also criticised Iran over backing for what he called “dangerous groups” across the Middle East and supporting Russia’s war efforts in Ukraine.

“The acceleration of the nuclear programme brings us close to the point of no return,” Macron said.

France is party to the 2015 nuclear deal that saw Iran curb its nuclear programme in exchange for lifting international sanctions against its economy – a deal that was nixed by the United States in 2018.

After withdrawing from the agreement, the US reapplied sanctions on the Iranian economy and imposed more penalties.

In response, Iran began enriching uranium at higher levels, shortening the time it needs to acquire the material for a nuclear weapon from months to weeks.

Iranian leaders have repeatedly denied seeking nuclear weapons. But the country and its allies – including Lebanon’s Hezbollah – were dealt painful blows by Israel in recent months, raising concerns that Tehran may make a push for a nuclear bomb to restore regional deterrence.

Tensions between Iran and the West may escalate further as former US President Donald Trump returns to the White House later this month.

During his first term, in 2017-2021, Trump pulled the US from the nuclear deal and launched a “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran.

He also ordered the assassination of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in 2020, bringing the two countries to the verge of all-out war.

While presenting himself as an antiwar politician, Trump has appointed several foreign policy hawks who favour regime change in Iran to key positions in his incoming cabinet.

On Monday, Macron said France would engage with the new US administration on the “Iranian question”.

The French president also addressed the war in Ukraine, saying that the US should help “convince Russia to come to the negotiating table”.

He warned that “capitulation by Ukraine cannot be good for Europeans and Americans”, saying that the credibility of Western countries would be “shattered” if they agreed to compromise on Ukraine because of “fatigue”.

The US and its Western allies have provided Ukraine with tens of billions of dollars in military and monetary aid since Russia launched its invasion of the country in 2022.

Still, Macron said Ukrainians needed to have “realistic discussions on territorial issues”.

Ukraine has said it will fight to reclaim all territories occupied by Russia, including Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014.