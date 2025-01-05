News|Russia-Ukraine war

Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,046

Here are the key developments on the 1,046th day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Rescuers work at the site of a residential building hit by a Russian air strike in the village of Svesa, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Sumy region, Ukraine January 4, 2025.
Rescuers work at the site of a residential building hit by a Russian air attack in the village of Svesa in Ukraine's Sumy region [Handout via Reuters]
Published On 5 Jan 2025

Here is the situation on Sunday, January 5:

Fighting

  • Russia has pledged to respond after it claimed to have shot down eight US-supplied ATACMS missiles fired by Ukraine at its border region of Belgorod.

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has declared that Russian and North Korean forces suffered heavy losses in fighting in Russia’s southern Kursk region. He said up to a battalion of North Korean soldiers were killed in Makhnovka village.

  • Zelenskyy also said guided Russian bomb strikes hit two villages in Sumy region and the neighbouring Kharkiv region.

  • A Russian guided bomb attack wounded 10 people, including two children, in a village in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy region, near the Russian border.

  • The Russian media outlet Izvestia said a Ukrainian drone attack killed its freelance correspondent Alexander Martemyanov. Data previously provided by the Committee to Protect Journalists counted at least 15 journalists killed since Russia’s 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

  • Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, writing on her ministry’s website, denounced the death of Martemyanov as a “deliberate murder”.

  • Russia’s RIA news agency said two of its correspondents travelling with Martemyanov were injured in the incident, along with two journalists working for a publication in Donetsk.

  • Russia’s Defence Ministry said its forces had taken control of the village of Nadiya in Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk region and had shot down eight US-made ATACMS missiles.

  • The ministry also said its air defence systems had shot down 10 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory, including three over the northern Leningrad region.

Politics and diplomacy

  • The pro-Russian breakaway Moldovan region of Transnistria has been left without Russian gas supplies transiting through neighbouring Ukraine, forcing it to implement rolling power cuts, local authorities said.

  • Oil from two ageing and damaged Russian tankers was detected off the coast of Sevastopol, the largest city in Moscow-annexed Crimea, a Moscow-installed official said.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

