Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,046

Here is the situation on Sunday, January 5:

Russia has pledged to respond after it claimed to have shot down eight US-supplied ATACMS missiles fired by Ukraine at its border region of Belgorod.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has declared that Russian and North Korean forces suffered heavy losses in fighting in Russia’s southern Kursk region. He said up to a battalion of North Korean soldiers were killed in Makhnovka village.

Zelenskyy also said guided Russian bomb strikes hit two villages in Sumy region and the neighbouring Kharkiv region.

A Russian guided bomb attack wounded 10 people, including two children, in a village in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy region, near the Russian border.

Ukraine’s air force said its air defence shot down 61 out of 103 drones launched by Russia in an overnight attack. It said that 42 other drones were “lost”.

The Russian media outlet Izvestia said a Ukrainian drone attack killed its freelance correspondent Alexander Martemyanov. Data previously provided by the Committee to Protect Journalists counted at least 15 journalists killed since Russia’s 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, writing on her ministry’s website, denounced the death of Martemyanov as a “deliberate murder”.

Russia’s RIA news agency said two of its correspondents travelling with Martemyanov were injured in the incident, along with two journalists working for a publication in Donetsk.