Three arrested after Mukesh Chandrakar’s body found on January 3 in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur stuffed in a septic tank.

India’s media watchdog and other journalism organisations have demanded a thorough investigation after the body of a freelance journalist, who had exposed alleged corruption in a road construction project, was found stuffed in a septic tank in Bijapur in the central state of Chhattisgarh.

Police have arrested at least three people, including two of his cousins, in connection with the murder of Mukesh Chandrakar, 28.

Chandrakar had reported widely on corruption and Maoist rebellion in the mineral-rich state. He ran a popular YouTube channel “Bastar Junction”.

The Press Council of India expressed “concern” over Chandrakar’s killing, calling for a report on the “facts of the case” in a statement late on Saturday.

The Editors Guild of India also said it was “deeply disturbed” by the development. “The safety of journalists – especially those working in smaller towns and rural areas – is of paramount importance,” it said in a statement.

“The Editors Guild calls on the government of Chhattisgarh to spare no efforts in investigating the case speedily and bringing the guilty to book.”

Chandrakar’s body was found on January 3 in Bijapur after police tracked his mobile phone records following his family reporting him missing.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), called Chandrakar’s death “heartbreaking” and promised the “harshest punishment” for those found responsible.

Congress party leader Priyanka Gandhi expressed her shock at the incident and demanded strict action against the perpetrators.

“I demand from the state government that strict and immediate action should be taken in this case, the culprits should be given severe punishment and proper compensation and job should be considered for the family of the deceased,” she said.

India was ranked 159th last year on the World Press Freedom Index, run by Reporters Without Borders.