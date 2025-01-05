New Austrian conservative leader ready for coalition talks with far right

In a major U-turn, Christian Stocker says he will enter into coalition talks with the far right if invited to do so.

Austria’s conservatives have said they are ready to enter into negotiations with the far-right Freedom Party (FPO) to form a new government, in a U-turn in policy after coalition talks with the Social Democrats and liberals broke down.

The European Union country was plunged into political turmoil after conservative Chancellor Karl Nehammer on Saturday broke off talks to form a centrist government without the far right, the party that got the most votes in national elections in September.

In the wake of the collapse, Nehammer said he would step down as chancellor and party chairman of the People’s Party (OVP) in the coming days to enable an “orderly transition”. He has held both posts since late 2021.

At a leadership meeting of the conservatives on Sunday, OVP Secretary-General Christian Stocker was chosen as interim party leader.

Stocker had long repeated Nehammer’s position that the OVP would not govern with the far right, but he said the situation had now changed and that he had been authorised by his party to enter into coalition talks with the FPO if invited to do so.

“This country needs a stable government right now, and we can’t keep losing time to election campaigns or elections that we don’t have,” Stocker said.

“I expect that the leader of the party with the most votes will be tasked with forming a future government. If we are invited to these [coalition] talks, we will accept this invitation.”

Earlier on Sunday, Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen said he would meet with FPO leader Herbert Kickl on Monday, amid growing speculation that he might ask the far-right politician to form a government.

Van der Bellen, a former leader of the left-wing Greens who has voiced reservations about Kickl becoming chancellor, angered the FPO by not asking it to form a government after the election on the grounds that no other party was willing to join it in a coalition.

While saying the situation had now changed, Van der Bellen stopped short of saying he would ask Kickl to lead coalition talks. He is due to meet Kickl at 11am (10:00 GMT) on Monday and a new caretaker chancellor will also be appointed in the coming week, with Nehammer staying in office until then.

“Voices within the People’s Party that rule out cooperation with an FPO under Herbert Kickl have become much quieter. This in turn means that a new path may be opening up that did not exist before,” Van der Bellen said in an address to the nation.

Kickl gained significant support in elections in September, securing almost 30 percent of the vote for the first time.

The conservative OVP came second, with 26 percent, while the centre-left Social Democrats (SPOe) gained 21 percent.

The rise of Austria’s FPO echoes a broader global trend, including the ascension of prominent far-right figures in recent years including in the United States, Argentina and Italy, among other nations.

The FPO, which has never led a government in Austria, has advocated for harder-right policies, including stricter border controls and the suspension of the right to asylum through emergency legislation.

Additionally, the party has proposed ending sanctions against Russia and has been outspoken in its criticism of Western military aid to Ukraine.

The party has also expressed interest in withdrawing from the European Sky Shield Initiative, a missile defence project initiated by Germany.

Kickl has frequently criticised the “elites” in Brussels and called for certain powers to be repatriated from the EU to Austria.

Stocker had previously called Kickl a “security risk” to the country.