Fire at market in northern China kills at least eight people and injures 15

Authorities are investigating the cause of the blaze at a busy market in the city of Zhangjiakou, Hebei province.

A fire at a market in China’s northern province of Hebei has killed at least eight people and wounded 15, according to state media.

The blaze at the Liguang market in Hebei’s city of Zhangjiakou broke out at about midday local time (04:00 GMT) on Saturday and was mostly extinguished two hours later, according to Xinhua News Agency, quoting a government official in Qiaoxi district where the market is located.

“The injured have been sent to hospital for treatment and are currently not in life-threatening danger,” state broadcaster CCTV said after the blaze.

CCTV said authorities were investigating the cause of the fire.

Videos posted on China’s Weibo microblogging site showed huge dark billows of smoke hanging over the market, along with large flames.

The Liguang vegetable market opened in 2011 and sells items ranging from fruit and seafood to electronics, company data provider Qichacha said.

Such traditional markets are often tightly packed with shoppers seeking prices lower than at supermarket chains.

Advertisement

Zhangjiakou hosted events during the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.