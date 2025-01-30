Plane collides with helicopter midair in Washington, DC
Ronald Reagan national airport halts all takeoffs and landings following midair collision.
An aircraft and a helicopter have collided mid-air in Washington, DC, the United States, forcing a halt to all takeoffs and landings at Ronald Reagan national airport, authorities have said.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said late on Wednesday that a PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 jet collided with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter while on approach to the airport.
Recommended Storieslist of 4 items
Duck DNA, bird feathers found in ill-fated Jeju Air jet engines: Probe
Xi and Putin discuss relations with Trump, Ukraine and Taiwan
Jeju Air black boxes ceased recording before plane crash, South Korea says
“The FAA and NTSB will investigate. The NTSB will lead the investigation,” the aviation agency said in a statement, referring to the National Transportation Safety Board.
“Confirmed small aircraft down in Potomac River vicinity Reagan National Airport,” the District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department said in a post on X. “Fireboats on scene.”
Video posted on social media appeared to show a midair collision over the Potomac River.