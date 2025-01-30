Plane collides with helicopter midair near Washington, DC

Ronald Reagan national airport halts all takeoffs and landings following midair collision.

A regional jet and a military helicopter have collided midair in Washington, DC, the United States, forcing a halt to all takeoffs and landings at Ronald Reagan Washington national airport, authorities have said.

A PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 jet collided with a Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter while en route from Wichita, Kansas, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said late on Wednesday.

“The FAA and NTSB will investigate. The NTSB will lead the investigation,” the aviation agency said in a statement, referring to the National Transportation Safety Board.

Speaking on Fox News, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said US President Donald Trump had been briefed on the situation.

“Please say a prayer for everyone involved in the mid-air collision near Reagan airport this evening,” US Vice President JD Vance said on X.

“We’re monitoring the situation, but for now let’s hope for the best.”

Police and fire services said a multi-agency search and rescue operation was under way in the Potomac River.

“Fireboats on scene,” the District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department said in a post on X.

Al Jazeera’s Shihab Rattansi, reporting from Washington, DC, said there was an “enormous response” at the scene of the crash, including emergency vehicles and boats.

“We should be very clear, this is the main local airport serving the Washington, DC, metropolitan area,” Rattansi said.

“We believe that both of those aircraft are in the river,” Rattansi said. “So that is of enormous concern now.”

Video posted on social media appeared to show the two aircraft collide and exploding into flames.

There were no immediate confirmation of the number of casualties.

US Senator Roger Marshall, who represents Kansas, said the aircraft had been carrying “roughly 60 passengers.”

“My prayer is that God wraps his arms around each and every victim and that he continues to be with their families. There are no words that can make telling this story any easier,” Marshall said on X.

“I ask the world to join me in praying for Kansas this evening, the first responders, rescue crews, and all those involved in this horrific accident.”

The Bombardier CRJ700 has a maximum capacity of 78 passengers, according to aircraft brokerage JetSet Group.

The US Army confirmed that its helicopter was carrying three personnel. The Sikorsky H-60 can carry up to 11 fully equipped soldiers, according to the site Military.com.